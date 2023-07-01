Alexa
AP's Global Week in Pictures: June 24 - June 30

By Associated Press
2023/07/01 16:05
A demonstrator runs on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, Franc...
A participant poses for a photo during the NYC Pride March, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Muslim pilgrims walk to pray outside Namira Mosque in Arafat, on the second day of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arab...
Semilla party congresswoman-elect Elena Motta is embraced by a supporter as they celebrate at Constitution Square in Guatemala City, Monday, June 26, ...
A pro-Kremlin activist holds a flag with an image of Russian President Vladimir Putting and the words in Russian 'For the Motherland, for the sovereig...
South Korean singer PSY, bottom center, performs during his concert "Summer Swag 2023" at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 3...
Muslims greet each other after prayers on the first day of Eid al-Adha holiday at the Sunni shrine of Abdul-Qadir al-Gailani in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesd...
Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Dutch Prime Minister Mar...
Models present dresses by Central African Republic fashion designer Ketura Kimono Milca during the ninth edition of the Liputa fashion show in Goma, D...
Mexico's Karla Ortiz falls during the women's 64kg weightlifting final round of the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador,...
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, greets fans before an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&...
Disabled swimmers take part in a test event at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Aquatic Sports Arena, the venue for swimming events during the upcom...
During Madrid's pride week, participants compete during the annual high heel race in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, July 29, 2023. Competitors must wear sho...
Women and children wait to get free food at a distributing point, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, June. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Smoke and flames billow from burning illegal narcotics during a destruction ceremony to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Traffick...

June 24 - June 30, 2023

Life returned to normal in the Russian capital after the abortive coup mounted by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, riot police faced off against demonstrators reacting to the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, and Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Adha. In the world of sports, disabled swimmers took part in a test event ahead of the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi, India.

