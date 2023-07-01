Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan speeds up anti-ship missile production

Defense ministry plans gradual budget increase to NT$22 billion in 2025

  122
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/01 15:12
The Hsiung Feng III missile. (NCSIST photo)

The Hsiung Feng III missile. (NCSIST photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In order to counter the growing threat from China’s navy, the military is speeding up the production of anti-ship missiles, reports said Saturday (July 1).

The subsonic Hsiung Feng II and supersonic Hsiung Feng III missiles are covered by the change, while mass production has started on an extended range version of the latter, the Liberty Times reported.

The Ministry of National Defense is gradually increasing its budget for the missiles, according to the report. Missile production will cost NT$15.5 billion (US$497 million) for 2023, NT$19.8 billion next year, and NT$22 billion in 2025.

While the Hsiung Feng II missiles currently in service have a range of 80 nautical miles (148 kilometers), an upgraded version could cover a distance between 160 km and 200 km. The quality of the new missiles is on the same level as anti-ship projectiles produced in the United States and Europe, the military said.

For the Hsiung Feng III missiles, the original maximum range has been increased from about 200 km to 400 km. In addition, the pace of production has been raised to 201 anti-ship missiles per year, including a total of 70 for the two versions of the Hsiung Feng III.
missiles
anti-ship missiles
Hsiung Feng II missile
Hsiung Feng III missile
Ministry of National Defense

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan decommissions Hawk missile system
Taiwan decommissions Hawk missile system
2023/06/30 12:15
Taiwan finalizes deal for US Volcano mine-laying systems
Taiwan finalizes deal for US Volcano mine-laying systems
2023/06/29 11:57
Taiwan to receive more than 1,000 domestically-made missiles in 2024
Taiwan to receive more than 1,000 domestically-made missiles in 2024
2023/06/26 12:54
Taiwan tracks 27 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 27 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval ships around country
2023/06/24 16:01
US Coast Guard ship passes through Taiwan Strait
US Coast Guard ship passes through Taiwan Strait
2023/06/22 17:18