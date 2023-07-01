Olson homers twice and NL-leading Braves go deep six times in a 16-4 rout of the Marlins

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Soroka won his first home start in nearly three years, Matt Olson homered twice and drove in five runs and the National League-leading Atlanta Braves won their sixth straight game with a 16-4 rout of the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Eddie Rosario, Austin Riley and Sean Murphy also went deep to give the Braves 153 homers, by far the most in the majors. They hit 61 in June to set a franchise record for a single month, breaking the mark of 56 from June 2019.

Soroka (1-1) took the mound in a home game for the first time since Aug. 3, 2020, when he tore his Achilles tendon for the first of two times. He allowed five hits and three runs with no walks and seven strikeouts in six innings.

Miami’s Luis Arraez, the majors’ leading hitter, went 1 for 4 and his batting average dipped to .390.

Jesús Sánchez hit a two-run homer and Jorge Soler added his 22nd long ball for the Marlins.

Bryan Hoeing (1-2) had made two consecutive scoreless starts but he got roughed up, allowing six hits and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings.

RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Jarren Duran hit a two-run homer, James Paxton and two relievers combined on a three-hitter and Boston snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak.

Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida each hit a solo home run and Turner added a sacrifice fly for Boston, which totaled four runs in its previous four games.

Paxton (4-1) pitched a season-high 7 2/3 innings for his third straight win as the Red Sox improved to 5-0 against the Blue Jays. He walked two and struck out seven.

Toronto is 7-18 against AL East opponents. The Blue Jays were blanked for the third time this season and the second time in four games.

José Berríos (8-6) gave up all three Red Sox homers. He allowed four runs and five hits in six innings and struck out eight.

GIANTS 5, METS 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Bailey hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to help San Francisco beat reeling New York.

The Mets opened June by completing a three-game sweep of Philadelphia, then went 6-19 the rest of the way, losing 15 games in the NL East standings to first-place Atlanta and falling nine games behind the Giants in the race for the final wild card.

The Mets took a 4-2 lead into the eighth, but Pete Alonso misplayed Joc Pederson’s one-out grounder, and David Robertson (2-2) walked J.D. Davis before Bailey homered to straightaway center.

Sean Manaea (3-3) was the winner after throwing a scoreless seventh. Camilo Doval earned his 24th save.

Wilmer Flores homered and Brandon Crawford had an RBI single for the Giants. Tommy Pham homered for the Mets.

PIRATES 8, BREWERS 7

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first career walk-off home run, a two-run shot to cap a three-run ninth inning that rallied Pittsburgh for its fourth straight win.

With his team trailing 7-5, Andrew McCutchen drew the Pirates within one when he hit a one-out RBI double. Henry Davis grounded out and Santana, a 14-year veteran, drove a pitch from Matt Bush (0-2) deep to right field. Santana also doubled twice, and McCutchen homered among his three hits and had three RBIs.

Rookie Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings for his first major-league win.

The Brewers’ Owen Miller had three hits and rookie Brice Turang hit a two-run double.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (6-7) allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings and has now gone seven starts since his last win on May 21.

ASTROS 5, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mauricio Dubón lined a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and Houston opened its series against AL West-leading Texas.

Jose Altuve crushed that first pitch from Jon Gray for a game-opening homer, but the defending World Series champion Astros fell behind 3-1 on back-to-back solo home runs from two of Texas’ four All-Star starters, Josh Jung and Jonah Heim.

Houston had cut the deficit to one when Dubón sent a liner past the rookie Jung at third base after José Abreu and Yainer Diaz opened the sixth with consecutive singles.

Houston's Ronel Blanco (2-0) allowed three runs with four hits, four walks and two home runs in five innings. Ryan Pressly picked up his 16th save.

Gray (6-4) had his second rough outing in four appearances since winning five consecutive starts, allowing seven hits and five runs in six innings.

REDS 7, PADRES 5, 11 INNINGS

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer hit a game-winning two-run home run in the 11th inning and Cincinnati overcame Alexis Díaz’s first blown save of the season.

Elly De La Cruz doubled to drive in Jonathan India with the tying run, and De La Cruz tried to score from third on Nick Senzel’s grounder to third off Drew Carlton, but was called out because he touched catcher Gary Sánchez’s left foot. Steer followed with his homer off Drew Carlton (2-1).

Sánchez drove in Xander Bogaerts from second base in the top of the 11th inning to put the Padres up 5-4, but they couldn’t avoid their sixth straight loss.

David Duarte got the final out of the 11th for his first career win.

San Diego got RBI hits from Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto to take a 4-2 lead in the top of the 10th, but Matt McLain tied it again with a two-out, two-run homer to center off Ray Kerr in the bottom of the inning.

NATIONALS 2, PHILLIES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stone Garrett hit a two-run homer and Josiah Gray forced two pop-ups and struck out a batter that left the potential go-ahead run stranded in the pivotal sixth inning as Washington snapped Philadelphia's three-game winning streak.

Gray (6-6) struck out eight and walked one over six innings to win his second straight start. Hunter Harvey worked a scoreless ninth for his seventh save.

Alec Bohm had an RBI single in the second to account for Philadelphia's run. Starter Cristopher Sánchez (0-2) took the loss, striking out six, walking one and allowing one earned run in six innings.

CUBS 10, GUARDIANS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Steele tossed a three-hit shutout into the seventh inning and won his third straight start as Chicago snapped a four-game skid and spoiled the return of Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

Steele (9-2) struck out six and walked one in 6 1/3 innings. Christoper Morel hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs, and Nick Madrigal added a solo homer in Chicago’s 13-hit attack. Nico Hoerner had three hits and two RBIs.

Francona was back managing the Guardians following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.

Will Brennan hit a solo homer in the ninth inning for Cleveland. Cal Quantrill (2-5) lasted only 3 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits. The right-hander hasn’t won since May 7.

ROCKIES 8, TIGERS 5

DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run homer and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games in Colorado's win over Detroit.

Tovar’s eighth homer gave the Rockies an 8-3 lead in the sixth inning, and the shortstop also singled in a five-run second for an 5-0 lead.

Left-hander Austin Gomber (6-7) gave up three runs (two earned) and six singles in seven innings, with a season-high seven strikeouts and one walk. Pierce Johnson pitched the ninth for his 13th save.

Miguel Cabrera had his 3,123rd hit, a run-scoring single in a two-run fourth inning that cut the Colorado lead to 5-3, and Andy Ibanez hit a two-run homer off reliever Jake Bird that cut it to 8-5 in the eighth.

Detroit's Michael Lorenzen (2-6) has lost his last four decisions.

