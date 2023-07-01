Tovar homers, extends his hitting streak to 13 games to help Rockies beat Tigers 8-5

DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run homer and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games to help the Colorado Rockies beat the Detroit Tigers 8-5 on Friday night.

Tovar’s eighth homer gave the Rockies an 8-3 lead in the sixth inning, and the shortstop also singled in a five-run second for an 5-0 lead.

Left-hander Austin Gomber (6-7) gave up three runs (two earned) and six singles in seven innings, with a season-high seven strikeouts and one walk.

Gomber, who entered with a 7.01 ERA, has the only three wins by a Colorado starting pitcher since May 14, a span of 43 games. He is 2-0 in four career starts against Detroit.

Miguel Cabrera had his 3,123rd hit, a run-scoring single in a two-run fourth inning that cut the Colorado lead to 5-3, and Andy Ibanez hit a two-run homer off reliever Jake Bird that cut it to 8-5 in the eighth.

Pierce Johnson pitched the ninth for his 13th save.

The Rockies had lost three of five, a stretch in which they were outscored 55-17. The Tigers had won eight of 14.

The first six Rockies reached base in the second for an early 5-0 lead off Michael Lorenzen (2-6), who has lost his last four decisions. C.J. Cron, Nolan Jones and Tovar singled to load the bases. Former Tiger Harold Castro singled in two runs and the Rockies reloaded the bases when third baseman Ibanez missed the bag while trying to cover on a potential force out.

Jurickson Profar followed with a two-run single, and the fifth run scored when Kris Bryant grounded into a double play. Bryant was 0 for 4 in his first game since May 30 while returning from a left heel injury.

Jake Marisnick singled, stole second, went to third on catcher Elias Diaz’s throwing error and scored on a groundout for the Tigers in the third inning before they closed to 5-3 with a two-run fourth. Javier Baez and Jake Rogers singled before Cabrera singled to drive in Baez. Rogers scored on a wild pitch, but Gomber retired the final three batters of the inning to strand two.

The Tigers did not have another hit until Spencer Torkelson's leadoff single in the eighth.

LONG TRIP

The Tigers’ flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Denver on Thursday afternoon was diverted to Colorado Springs, 60 miles south, because of a hail storm in Denver. They arrived about five hours later than scheduled.

TRAINERS ROOM

Tigers: RHP Reese Olson (knee contusion) is to throw a bullpen session in Denver before the Tigers determine his next start. … LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (left index finger) gave up three hits and struck out four in 4 1/3 scoreless innings at Triple-A Toledo on Thursday. … OF Akil Baddoo (quad strain) ran the bases with Toledo on Friday and is expected to play games over the weekend if cleared.

Rockies: 2B Brendon Rodgers (left shoulder) hit in the indoor cages for the second time Friday was expected to take batting practice on the field Saturday, a first since undergoing labrum surgery in spring training. … C Jorge Alfaro was designated for assignment when Bryant was activated. … RHP Matt Carasiti (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the injured list Friday and LHP Ty Blach was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque.

UP NEXT

Neither team had announced a starter for the second game of a three-game set Saturday. Detroit plans a bullpen game.

