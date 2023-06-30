Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Unveiling the Competitive Landscape Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Pharmaceutical Packaging Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The global market for pharmaceutical packaging reached $88,880 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $144,233 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. Pharmaceutical packaging is a crucial process for pharmaceutical preparations. It serves to protect medicines from environmental changes and maintain their physical and chemical stability. Additionally, pharmaceutical packaging ensures the safety of medicines during transportation, distribution, and storage. With the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry, the demand for pharmaceutical packaging is expected to increase as companies rely more on packaging, labeling, and media to protect and promote their products.

The market is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by advanced manufacturing processes that develop sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. The industry also benefits from increased product innovations and mergers and acquisitions to support new demands. Furthermore, factors such as serialized tracking and tracing of drugs, the emergence of the generic drug market, the rapid growth of the drug delivery market, increased R&D activities, and the use of innovative packaging techniques contribute to market growth. However, price volatility of raw materials and stringent government regulations and standards may pose restraints to the pharmaceutical packaging market.

On the other hand, advancements in the biotechnology sector, the introduction of new parenteral therapies, a growing demand for innovative packaging products, and the utilization of smart packaging for patient engagement and identification, such as ActiveGuard Connect packaging and smart and ultra-thin ICS packaging, are expected to drive market growth. Additionally, the increasing use of patient-oriented medicines, including biologics, will further boost the pharmaceutical packaging market during the forecast period.

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented based on product, material, and region. Product segments include plastic bottles, parenteral containers, blister packaging, specialty bags, closures, labels, and others. Materials used in pharmaceutical packaging encompass glass, aluminum foils, plastics and polymers, paper and paperboards, and others. Geographically, the market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key benefits for stakeholders:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global pharmaceutical packaging market, including current trends and future estimations to identify potential investment opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors driving and restricting market growth is presented.

Quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2027 enables stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of key segments helps understand the usage of pharmaceutical packaging across the globe.

Competitive outlook of the market is examined by analyzing key market players and their strategies.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Amcor Ltd

Aptar Group, Inc.

Catalent Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Gerresheimer AG

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Berry Global Group, Inc.

SCHOTT Pharmaceutical Packaging

Key market segments: The global pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented as follows: By Product:

Plastic Bottles

Parenteral Containers

Blister Packaging

Specialty Bags

Closures

Labels

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of LAMEA



