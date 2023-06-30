Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Navigating the Future Insights Unveiled on Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

In 2019, the global market for clinical trial imaging services reached $1,310 million and is projected to reach $1,807.65 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. Medical imaging involves creating visual representations of the body’s interior for clinical analysis and intervention. It plays a crucial role in clinical trials as a primary study endpoint. Clinical trial imaging services are specialized services offered by imaging contract research organizations (CROs) that support the management of imaging in clinical trials.

These services include image read and analysis, clinical trial design and consulting, data management, project management, and other related services. CROs offer these services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, and academic and government research institutes. They cater to various therapeutic areas such as oncology, neurology, endocrinology, cardiology, gastroenterology, and others.

The growth of the clinical trial imaging services market is driven by the increasing need to outsource imaging clinical trials globally. The rising prevalence of chronic conditions, which require novel treatment options, has led to an increase in clinical trials and the adoption of imaging, thereby boosting the demand for imaging-related services in clinical trials. Advancements in medical imaging technology also contribute to market growth. However, challenges related to integrating imaging into clinical trials pose a hindrance. On the other hand, increasing awareness of the use of imaging in clinical trials and the presence of imaging modalities in development present lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The clinical trial imaging services market is segmented based on service type, end user, therapeutic area, and region. Service types include clinical trial design and consultation services, reading and analytical services, operational imaging services, project and data management services, and others. End users of these services are pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, and academic and government research institutes. Therapeutic areas covered include oncology, neurology, endocrinology, cardiology, gastroenterology, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key benefits for stakeholders:

The report provides a detailed quantitative analysis and current trends in the global clinical trial imaging services market from 2019 to 2027 to identify prevailing opportunities and strategic assessments.

Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key industry developments.

A qualitative analysis of innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

Development strategies adopted by key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive landscape.

List of key players profiled in the report:

BioClinica, Inc.

Biospective Inc.

Calyx

ERT Clinical

Icon Plc

IXICO plc

Intrinsic Imaging LLC

Imaging Endpoints

Micron Inc

Median Technologies

Medpace Inc.

Pharmtrace

ProScan Imaging

List of other players in the value chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request):

Keosys

Certus International

Syneos Health

Key market segments:

By Service Type: Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services Reading & Analytical Services Operational Imaging Services Project & Data Management Services Others

By Therapeutic Area: Oncology Neurology Endocrinology Cardiology Gastroenterology Others

By End User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Medical Device Manufacturers Academic & Government Research Institutes



By Region: North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



