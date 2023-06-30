Surgical Equipment Market Unveiling the Industry Outlook Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Surgical Equipment Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The forecast period for the global surgical equipment market is estimated to be between 2020 and 2027. In 2019, the market was valued at $31,722.30 million, and it is projected to reach $44,448.58 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.3%. Surgical equipment refers to the tools and instruments used during surgical procedures to perform specific actions such as tissue alteration or providing access for viewing. Over time, various types of surgical tools have been invented, some for general use in surgery and others designed for specific procedures.

The growth of the global surgical equipment market is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing number of patients with chronic diseases, a rise in the elderly population, the surge in surgical procedures (particularly minimally invasive surgeries), and the demand for advanced surgical equipment. However, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market due to a decrease in the number of surgical procedures performed globally, resulting in a reduced demand for surgical instruments. On the other hand, untapped emerging economies and medical tourism present significant growth opportunities for the market.

The global surgical equipment market is segmented based on product, category, application, and region. The product segment includes surgical sutures and staplers, handheld surgical instruments, electrosurgical devices, and other surgical equipment. The category segment comprises reusable surgical equipment and disposable surgical equipment. The application segment covers various areas such as neurosurgery, plastic & reconstructive surgery, wound closure, urology, obstetrics & gynecology, thoracic surgery, microvascular surgery, cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, laparoscopy, ophthalmic application, veterinary application, dental application, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players:

Medtronic Plc.

Peters Surgical SASU

Johnson & Johnson

Conmed Corporation

Novartis International AG

Smith & Nephew PLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cousin-Biotech

Enthral Medical GMBH

Fuhrmann GMBH

Integral Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

KLS Martin Group

Key market segments: By Product:

Surgical Sutures & Staplers Surgical Sutures Surgical Staplers

Handheld Surgical Equipment Forceps & Spatulas Retractors Dilators Graspers Auxiliary Instruments Clamps Cannulas Cutter Instruments Trocars Lancets Scissors Ligating Clips Others

Electrosurgical Devices

Other Surgical Equipment

By Category:

Reusable Surgical Equipment

Disposable Surgical Equipment

By Application:

Neurosurgery

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries

Wound Closure

Urology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Thoracic Surgery

Microvascular

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic Surgery

Laparoscopy

Ophthalmic Application

Veterinary Application

Dental Application

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Thailand Vietnam Indonesia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia Algeria Maghreb Rest of LAMEA



