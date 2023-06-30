U.S. Topical Pain Relief Market Unveiling Market Opportunities Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “U.S. Topical Pain Relief Market ” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The U.S. topical pain relief market achieved a valuation of $2,612 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $3,272 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027. Pain is an unpleasant sensation caused by intense or damaging stimuli and is a common reason for physician consultation in the U.S. Topical pain relief medications, also known as analgesics, are applied directly to the skin to reduce and treat body pain. These medications include non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), anesthetics, capsaicin, and opioids. Topical pain relief medications exert their effects near the application site, providing localized pain relief.

The growth of the U.S. topical pain relief market is driven by the increasing prevalence of arthritis and joint pain. Other factors fueling market growth include the growing geriatric population, fewer side effects compared to oral pain relief medications, wide availability of topical analgesics, and high demand from sports players. However, the market is hindered by potential skin irritation caused by topical pain relief medications and their strong odor or unpleasant smell. On the other hand, the development of online platforms for topical therapeutics presents lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The U.S. topical pain relief market is segmented based on therapeutic class, type, formulation, and distribution channel. Therapeutic class includes non-opioids (such as NSAIDs, methyl salicylate, capsaicin, lidocaine, and others) and opioids (such as buprenorphine and fentanyl). The types of topical pain relief are prescription pain relief and over-the-counter (OTC) relief. Formulations include cream, gel, spray, patch, and others. The distribution channels covered in the study are pharmacies & drug stores, e-commerce, and retail & grocery stores.

List of key players profiled in the report:

AdvaCare Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Johnson & Johnson

Nestle S.A.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Sanofi S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Topical BioMedics, Inc.

List of other players in the value chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.):

Cipla Limited

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Key market segments:

By Therapeutic Class: Non-opioids NSAIDs Methyl Salicylate Capsaicin Lidocaine Other Non-opioids Opioids Buprenorphine Fentanyl

By Formulation: Cream Gel Spray Patch Others

By Type: Prescription Pain Relief Over-the-counter (OTC) Pain Relief

By Distribution Channel: Pharmacy & Drug Store e-Commerce Retail & Grocery Store



