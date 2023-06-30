POS Terminal Market Size Strategies To Adopt To Sustain Market Size Hold | Acrelec, AURES Group

The Global POS Terminal report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global POS Terminal Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. POS Terminals utilizes wireless devices to enhance digital payment systems for products and services etc. It can streamline various processes from rental cabs to restaurants. The POS terminals have major applications in retail sectors and hospitality sectors including various operations such as sales tracking, accounting, and inventory management. The POS Terminal market is expanding because of factors such as the rising demand for wireless communication, increasing demand for mobile POS terminals, and rising demand for a modern drive-thru in the forecast period According to Statista 2021, the global wireless connectivity market in 2020 was worth around USD 54.7 billion which has increased to around USD 60.7 billion in 2021. Also, it is projected to attain a value of around USD 127.9 billion by 2027.

Whereas rising adoption of wireless payment systems and government initiatives for promoting digital payments create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, data security concerns hamper the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global POS Terminal Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand from end-use industries, rising government initiatives towards the adoption of digitalization, and increasing demand for POS terminals, etc. Whereas North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing demand for online payment methods, growing awareness towards wireless communication and rising R&D activities by market players in the forecast period

Major market players included in this report are:

Acrelec

AURES Group

Elo Touch Solutions

HM Electronics, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

NCR Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Presto

Qu Inc.

Quail Digital

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2022, 3.6 Xenial Ordering was released by Xenial, Inc. in January 2022 as a development for Xenial Cloud POS. For this developed version of the Xenial Ordering UI and API, this cloud POS provides seamless process workflow, user experience, and infrastructure updates and improvements.

In September 2021, Presto Flex, Presto’s next-generation platform, was introduced. This platform is a multi-purpose tablet that has been specifically designed for the hospitality industry. It can be used in a variety of restaurant drive-thru and dine-in applications, such as pay-at-table, staff handheld, drive-thru, and kiosk line buster. To provide restaurants with complete front-of-house versatility, the platform also integrated Presto’s contactless QR Code payment solution and ordering.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Component, Deployment, End Use Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Fixed

Mobile

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premises

By End-Use:

Healthcare

Retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

