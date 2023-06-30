Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Paving the Way Insights Unveiled on Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The market for inhaled nitric oxide on a global scale achieved a value of $634.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $1,180.98 million by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027. Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) is a gas used for selective pulmonary vasodilation, delivered to patients through mechanical ventilation via a nitric oxide delivery system that mixes it with an oxygen/air mixture. The concentration of nitric oxide available for treatment ranges from 100 ppm to 800 ppm. Ongoing clinical trials are assessing the potential use of inhaled nitric oxide for various indications. However, the therapeutic role of inhaled nitric oxide in adults remains uncertain, and the FDA-approved indications are limited to pediatric practice.

As a gas, nitric oxide can be easily administered through inhalation and is classified as a pharmacotherapeutic agent. It relaxes vascular smooth muscles by activating guanylate cyclase, leading to increased intracellular levels of cGMP, vasodilation, and improved oxygenation. Inhaled nitric oxide is used in conjunction with a breathing machine (ventilator) and other agents to treat respiratory failure caused by pulmonary hypertension in newborn babies (term and near-term).

The growth of the inhaled nitric oxide market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of newborn diseases like persistent pulmonary hypertension and neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF). Additionally, the rise in the number of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) contributes to market growth. However, the high cost of treatment and stringent government regulations for various applications hinder market growth. Conversely, ongoing research and development activities exploring new application areas in the healthcare industry are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

The global inhaled nitric oxide market is segmented by application and region. The applications include neonatal respiratory treatment, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and others (tuberculosis treatment). Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is expected to be a growing region due to a higher live birth rate per 1000 people and an increase in the prevalence of respiratory distress syndrome, neonatal jaundice, and hypoxic respiratory failure associated with persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN). The competitive market created by the emergence of local providers of nitric oxide therapy systems contributes to the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

Key benefits for stakeholders:

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of current market trends from 2019 to 2027, enabling identification of prevailing opportunities.

Market size and estimations for the inhaled nitric oxide market are based on comprehensive analysis of key industry developments.

In-depth analysis based on region helps understand the regional market dynamics and aids strategic business planning.

The report enlists the development strategies adopted by key manufacturers, offering insights into the competitive scenario of the market.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Air Liquide S.A.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.

BOC Healthcare

Beyond Air, Inc.

Halma Plc

Linde Plc

Mallinckrodt plc

Novoteris, LLC

VERO Biotech LLC

Nu-Med Plus

Key market segments: By Application:

Neonatal Respiratory Treatment

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

Others (Tuberculosis Treatment)

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan Australia Rest of World



