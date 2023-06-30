Proteomics Market Unveiling the Path to Success Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Proteomics Market ” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The global market for proteomics achieved a value of $21,122.32 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $49,978.80 million by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027. Proteomics involves the study of protein structure and function, which is more complex compared to genomics as proteomes vary based on cells and time, unlike constant genomes.

Significant growth has been witnessed in the global proteomics market in recent years, driven by the increased utility of proteomics in disease diagnosis and the identification of potential new drugs for various diseases. Factors such as the focus of key players on product development, higher R&D expenditure on proteomics, growing popularity of personalized medicines, and technological advancements in the field are expected to drive market growth. However, stringent regulatory approvals, high instrument costs, and a shortage of qualified researchers may hinder market growth.

The global proteomics market is segmented based on components, applications, and regions. Components include reagents, instruments, and services. The reagents segment further includes microarray, spectrometry, X-ray crystallography, chromatography, electrophoresis, immunoassay, and protein fractionation reagents. The instruments segment comprises protein microarray, spectrometry, chromatography, electrophoresis, surface plasmon resonance, X-ray crystallography, and protein fractionation systems. Spectrometry is subdivided into mass spectrometry and NMR spectrometry, while chromatography is classified as HPLC systems, ion chromatography, affinity chromatography, and supercritical fluid chromatography. Applications covered in the study include drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and others. The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions.

Key benefits for stakeholders:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global proteomics market, including current trends and future estimations, to identify potential investment opportunities.

Quantitative analysis for the period of 2019-2027 enables stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of market components helps understand the various types of instruments used across different regions.

Extensive analysis of all geographic regions helps determine the prevailing opportunities in those areas.

Key market players are profiled, and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive landscape.

The market is analyzed extensively by closely monitoring product positioning and top contenders within the market framework.

Key market players:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

General Electric (GE)

HORIBA, Ltd.

LI-COR, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Waters Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key market segments: By Component:

Instruments Microarray Spectrometry Mass Spectrometry NMR Spectrometry X-ray Crystallography Chromatography HPLC Systems Ion Chromatography Affinity Chromatography Supercritical Fluid Chromatography Electrophoresis Surface Plasmon Resonance Protein Fractionation Reagents

Reagents Microarray Spectroscopy X-ray Crystallography Chromatography Electrophoresis Immunoassay Protein Fractionation Reagents

Services

By Application:

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnosis

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Australia Japan India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



