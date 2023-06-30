Alexa
Blackie Chen takes leave from PLG amid Taiwan’s Me Too scandals

Basketball league issues short statement

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/30 20:50
Blackie Chen (center) in a file photo with PLG team managers. 

Blackie Chen (center) in a file photo with PLG team managers.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Entertainer Blackie Chen (陳建州) has asked to take temporary leave from his position as CEO of the P. League + (PLG), reports said Friday (June 30).

His decision, announced by the basketball association, followed allegations of sexual harassment from at least two actresses, Tina Chou (周宜霈) and Yuan Kuo (郭源元). Chen denied the accusations and filed a defamation lawsuit against Chou.

The PLG broke three days of silence about the events to say Chen had personally requested to step down at the league, CNA reported Friday. The statement added that the organization’s management will continue to operate, and that any further changes would be decided by its board.

Some basketball teams were reportedly concerned that the allegations against Chen would affect the reputation of the PLG, and asked the league to issue a statement on the issue.
