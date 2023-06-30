EU leaders deadlocked over new migration deal in Brussels

EU leaders paused an hours-long debate on a statement on migration late on Thursday, after Hungary and Poland blocked the statement taking stock of a recent migration deal.

Migration has been a strong point of contention across the bloc for years. Countries including Italy and Greece argue that they bear the brunt of taking in most migrants arriving via the Mediterranean on frail boats.

The recent deal stipulates that bloc members should share out the number of refugees arriving into the bloc, or pay compensation.

Both Poland and Hungary were outvoted earlier this month when the bloc agreed on the deal.

The debate over the statement is due to resume on Friday, during the second day of the summit in Brussels.

What is the disagreement about?

The governments in Warsaw and Budapest do not want to take in more refugees. Poland has already taken in millions of Ukrainian refugees since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Ahead of the summit. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki pledged to veto any plans that could force countries into taking in refugees. He stressed Warsaw would not be forced to accept the bloc's new migration rules.

"An attack on Europe is underway. Europe's borders are not secure. The safety of the inhabitants of our continent is at stake," Morawiecki said in a video statement. He said he would propose "a plan for secure borders" to the leaders.

Meanwhile, a political adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Twitter on Thursday night that his country and Poland were a "duo [that] fights and resists together."

Poland and Hungary, alongside the Czech Republic, had rejected in 2015 a spur-of-the-moment EU proposal to use a quota to share out refugees, as the continent was facing a massive influx of asylum seekers from Syria. In 2020, the bloc's top court ruled that they had failed to respect its laws.

What else is on today's agenda?

Bloc members are also discussing today a unified stance to cut reliance on China. The Beijing ties are also a point of disagreement among the 27 members, as their reliance on China is far from uniform.

Before the Brussels summit ends, the leaders are expected to call on China to pressure Russia to end the Ukraine war and express concern regarding the tensions in the Taiwan strait.

However, it will likely be challenge to reach a united front on China, with countries such as France and Germany maintaining sizable business interests in the country, and other countries such as Lithuania enduring Chinese sanctions.

"We need to de-risk and that means being able to step back to some degree because geopolitically the apparently growing relationship between China and Russia is a potential problem for all of us," Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said.

rmt/dj (AP, dpa, Reuters)