Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | B. Braun Vet Care GmbH, Covetrus Inc.

The Global Veterinary Equipment and Supplies report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. Veterinary equipment and supplies comprise a wide range of medical equipment that are used for monitoring, diagnosing, and treating various conditions related to animals’ health.

The growing population of companion animals, the increasing number of veterinary practitioners and hospitals, coupled with the rising prevalence of various diseases in animals are the primary factors propelling the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to the Insurance Information Institute, in 2018, the total expenditure on the pet industry across the United States was roughly recorded as USD 90.5 billion, and the amount increased and reached nearly USD 123.6 billion in 2021. Accordingly, the rising expenditure on pets or companion animals is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the global market. However, the high cost of veterinary equipment and shortage of veterinary practitioners in developing countries impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Also, the increasing investment in technological developments and surging demand for pet insurance are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising expenditure on companion animal healthcare and presence of a large number of veterinary practitioners. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing practice of pet adoption, as well as rising prevalence of diseases in animals, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

B. Braun Vet Care GmbH

Covetrus Inc.

BD Animal Health

Cardinal Health

ICU Medical, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Integra LifeSciences

Midmark Corporation

Jorgensen Laboratories

Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Critical Care

Consumables

Anesthesia Equipment

Fluid Management Equipment

Temperature Management Equipment

Patient Monitoring Equipment

Research Equipment

Rescue & Resuscitation Equipment

By Animal Type:

Companion Animal

Bovines Animal

By Application:

Surgical application

Diagnosis, Monitoring, and Therapy

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

