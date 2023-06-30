Pharmacy Automation Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market | KUKA AG, Capsa Healthcare

The Global Pharmacy Automation report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Pharmacy Automation Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. Pharmacy automation is a mechanical process that is used to handle and distribute medications. This allows pharmacies to efficiently organize their workflows and also eliminates the chances of errors. The increasing requirements for reducing medication errors, rising focus on automation to reduce labor costs, coupled with the growing number of technological advancements are the primary factors fueling the market demand around the world. For instance, in 2021, Innovation Associates declares the introduction of SmartPod, a next-generation robot for central-fill pharmacy environments.

The product enables providers to regulate and increase their centralized fulfillment solutions. Likewise, in October 2019, Parata Systems announce the launch of Max 2 the company’s next-generation vial filling robot. These robots automate the filling, labeling, and capping of vials to increase productivity. Accordingly, the introduction of technologically advanced products is exhibiting a positive influence on the global market growth. However, stringent regulatory procedures and high initial capital investments impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing awareness among pharmacists and emerging markets are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Pharmacy Automation Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising expenditure on technological developments and increasing government support. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing number of companies setting up manufacturing units, as well as growing demand for health technology solutions, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pharmacy Automation Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Omnicell, Inc.

KUKA AG

Baxter International Inc.

Capsa Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

i Co., Ltd.

Parata Systems, LLC

RxSafe, LLC

ScriptPro LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Automated Medication Dispensing and Storage Systems

Automated Packaging and Labelling Systems

Automated Tabletop Counters

Automated Medication Compounding Systems

Other Pharmacy Automation Systems

By End-User:

Inpatient Pharmacies

Outpatient Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations and Mail-Order Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

