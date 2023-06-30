Life Sciences BPO Market Size Opportunities and Challenges for the Future | Accenture plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

The Global Life Sciences BPO report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Life Sciences BPO Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. Life sciences business process outsourcing (BPO) is a delegation of one or more IT-intensive business processes to an external provider for managing and administrating the selected processes based on defined and measurable performance metrics. Life sciences BPO provides a wide range of services in R&D, drug registration, and product launch through a third-party provider.

The growing trend of outsourcing employed by pharma and medical device companies, the growth of the pharmaceutical industry, coupled with the increasing number of clinical studies are the primary factors burgeoning the market growth across the globe. For instance, according to Statista analysis, in 2018, the worldwide pharmaceutical sector generated a revenue of USD 1204.8 billion. Also, the amount reached 1423.5 in 2021, which is anticipated to progressively grows in the impending years. Thereby, the flourishing development of the pharmaceutical industry is accelerating global market growth.

However, limited outsourcing by established companies and data safety concerns impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising R&D spending on pharmaceutical and medical devices and the growing integration of AI and machine learning (ML) for drug discovery are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Life Sciences BPO Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising number of skilled professionals and continuously improving healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the surging demand for technologically advanced drug discovery methods, as well as growth of the pharmaceutical and medical device industry, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Life Sciences BPO Market across the European region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Accenture plc

Atos SE

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Catalent, Inc.

Covance, Inc. (Labcorp)

Genpact Ltd.

ICON plc

Infosys Ltd.

Lonza Group

PAREXEL International Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Pharmaceutical outsourcing

Medical devices outsourcing

Contract sales and marketing outsourcing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

