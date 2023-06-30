Digital Mammography Market Size Projected To Show Strong Growth | GE Healthcare, Planmed Oy

The Global Digital Mammography report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Digital Mammography Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. Digital mammography, also called full-field digital mammography (FFDM), is a mammography system in which the x-ray film is replaced by electronics that convert x-rays into mammographic pictures of the breast. Diagnostic mammography is used to evaluate a patient with abnormal clinical findings-such as a breast lump or nipple discharge.

The rising prevalence of breast cancer, favourable government initiatives, and the Introduction of innovative technology-based products are the reasons behind the increasing use of Digital Mammography across the forecast period. For Instance: According to the latest statistics reported by the WHO, in 2020, there were about 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685,000 deaths globally. Furthermore, breast cancer is 1.7 times more common in women over 65 years than in 45 to 64 years old women, and 10 times more common in women under 45 years. However, the high cost of equipment and devices impedes the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of AI in healthcare and improvement in reimbursement policies for breast cancer around the world are the factors creating lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Digital Mammography Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing prevalence of breast cancer, significant R&D in breast cancer therapies, and advancements in breast imaging modalities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as government initiatives for free cancer screening programs, increasing prevalence of breast cancer, and rising awareness regarding the usage of mammography technologies. would create lucrative growth prospects for the Digital Mammography Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hologic Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmBh

Toshiba Medical Systems

Planmed Oy

Metaltronica S.p.A

Fujifilm Corporation

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By-Products:

2D Full Field Digital Mammography Tomosynthesis

3D Full Field Digital Mammography Tomosynthesis

By End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

