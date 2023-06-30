Structural Heart Devices Market Actual Need Outlook, Supportive Judgment | Medtronic, ST. JUDE MEDICAL

The Global Structural Heart Devices report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Structural Heart Devices Market is valued approximately USD 5.87 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.15% over the forecast period 2022-2028. The high prevalence of the target condition is the primary market driver. Almost 60 million people in the United States have structural heart abnormalities. This accounts for around 20% to 25% of the entire population. This demonstrates the broad range of devices used to treat structural heart abnormalities. Structural heart disease (SHD) refers to a broad category of percutaneous therapies for patients with both acquired and congenital heart disease (CHD) that involve functional and structural abnormalities of the cardiac chambers, proximal great arteries, and heart valves. According to The Numerous Foundation, one out of every 100 newborns have congenital heart abnormalities that range from mild to severe. According to Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., in 2019 structural cardiac problems afflict roughly 60 million people in the United States, or 20 to 50% of the elderly. The payment situation is projected to improve, making operations like TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) cheaper.

As the target demographic ages, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will reimburse their medical expenses (CMS). It will reduce the burden of healthcare spending, encouraging more individuals to seek treatment. This has a good influence on operations like Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC), which are useful for lowering the risk of stroke. However, strict compliance regulations impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Structural Heart Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America emerged as the market leader. The primary reason for this domination is a high desire for least intrusive treatments. Since 2006, the rate of bypass surgery has declined by 43%, while the rate of endovascular treatments has climbed by orders of magnitude. Asia Pacific is expected to expand the quickest in the future years. This is due to increased knowledge of cardiac disorders, improved neonatal screening programmes, and improved healthcare access.

Major market players included in this report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

ST. JUDE MEDICAL

Biomerics,

Comed BV

LivaNova PLC

JenaValve Technology Inc.,

CardioKinetix

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

Mitral Repair

Left Atrial Appendage Closure

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

