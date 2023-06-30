Blood Purification Equipment Market Charting the Course Insights Unveiled on Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Blood Purification Equipment Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The global market for blood purification equipment reached a valuation of $14,627.56 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $23,939.14 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of diabetes and hypertension worldwide, as well as the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to kidney-related disorders, Blood purification involves the use of dialysis, filtration, or adsorption techniques, or a combination of these methods, to eliminate toxic or pathogenic substances from the blood. The process entails extracting blood from the patient’s body through tubing, performing extracorporeal cleaning using a device, and returning the purified blood to the patient’s circulation system.

Additionally, there is a rise in the prevalence of metabolic and immune disorders such as end-stage renal diseases (ESRDs) and chronic kidney diseases (CKDs). A study conducted by the University of California, San Francisco, in 2020 estimated that approximately 2 million people globally are affected by ESRDs, with the number of diagnosed patients expected to increase by 5 to 7% annually. Countries with higher prevalence of ESRD include the U.S., Belgium, Japan, Mexico, and Taiwan, mainly due to the increasing number of patients with diabetes and hypertension. Consequently, the demand for dialysis is expected to rise, thereby positively impacting the blood purification equipment market.

Furthermore, advancements in blood purification techniques, hematology, and the understanding of disease pathophysiology are anticipated to further drive market growth. However, the high cost of equipment and associated risks of blood purification procedures may hinder the market’s growth in the near future.

The global blood purification equipment market is categorized based on product type, indication, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market is divided into portable and stationary equipment. The portable segment is expected to witness significant growth during the analysis period. This is primarily due to the advantages offered by portable blood purification equipment, such as space efficiency and ease of movement, particularly in critical care units. Healthcare professionals prefer portable equipment for treating patients, thus contributing to market growth. Based on indication, the market can be segmented into sepsis, renal diseases, and others. In 2019, the renal disease segment generated the highest revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, driven by the increasing incidence of renal disorders globally.

In terms of end-users, the global blood purification equipment market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, dialysis centers, and others. Dialysis centers held the dominant position in the end-user segment in 2019. This can be attributed to patient preference for receiving dialysis treatments at specialized centers. In-center dialysis offers the advantage of healthcare professionals performing the majority of the tasks, eliminating the need for patients to have medical training. However, it requires a longer commitment from patients as they spend most of their time at the centers during dialysis sessions.

Geographically, the market has been analyzed across four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific presents lucrative opportunities for blood purification equipment manufacturers due to its large population base, high prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, and the rapid increase in ESRD cases. North America is expected to maintain its second dominant position in the market during the forecast period, driven by the availability of technologically advanced equipment in critical care units, increased awareness about blood purification processes among the patient population, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Detailed quantitative analysis of current market trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2027, enabling identification of prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth analysis of various regions to provide a comprehensive understanding of current trends and enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

Comprehensive analysis of factors driving and restraining the growth of the global blood purification equipment market.

Extensive analysis of various regions to provide insights for strategic business planning.

Key Market Players:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Healthwell Medical Tech. Co., Ltd.

Infomed SA

Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd.

Kaneka Corporation

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

SWS Medical Group

Key Market Segments:

Product Type: Portable Stationary

Indication: Sepsis Renal Diseases Others

End User: Hospitals and Clinics Dialysis Centers Others

Region: North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



