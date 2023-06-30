European Antibiotics Market Breaking New Ground Insights Unveiled on Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “European Antibiotics Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The antibiotics market in Europe recorded a value of $11,561 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $13,529 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 1.9% from 2020 to 2027. Antibiotics are substances or compounds that combat bacterial infections and, in some cases, protozoan infections, but they are ineffective against viral infections. These medications either inhibit the growth of bacteria (bacteriostatic antibiotics) or directly kill them (bactericidal antibiotics). Various types of antibiotics are readily available in drugstores and hospitals, both with and without prescriptions in most countries. Antibiotics are utilized during procedures such as transplants, dialysis, immune system suppression, joint replacements, and more.

The demand for antibiotics is increasing due to the rise in infectious diseases. Furthermore, the development of novel approaches for new antibiotics and a significant number of clinical trials drive market growth. However, the development of antibiotic resistance resulting from the misuse of antibiotics, along with the time-consuming regulatory approval process, hinders market growth. Conversely, the discovery of advanced prospect molecules and novel combination therapies for treating antibiotic-resistant infections presents significant opportunities for market players.

The European antibiotics market is segmented based on class, drug origin, spectrum of activity, route of administration, and region. The class segment includes beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors, quinolones, macrolides, and others. Beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors are further categorized into penicillin, cephalosporin, carbapenem, and monobactam. The drug origin segment comprises natural, semisynthetic, and synthetic antibiotics. The spectrum of activity segment is divided into broad-spectrum and narrow-spectrum antibiotics. The route of administration segment includes oral, intravenous, and other routes.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie (Allergan Plc.)

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Novartis International AG (Sandoz)

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Drug Class:

Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Penicillin Cephalosporin Carbapenem Monobactam

Quinolone

Macrolide

Others

By Drug Origin:

Natural

Semisynthetic

Synthetic

By Spectrum of Activity:

Broad-spectrum Antibiotic

Narrow-spectrum Antibiotic

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By Country:

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

