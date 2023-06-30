Telmisartan Market Unveiling the Growth Potential Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Telmisartan Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The market for telmisartan, a non-peptide angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) used for the treatment of hypertension, was valued at $3,453 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $4,258 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027. Telmisartan is prescribed alone or in combination with other agents such as hydrochlorothiazide and amlodipine. It is effective in reducing cardiovascular risk as well. The drug is available in tablet form in various strengths, including 20, 40, and 80 mg, under the trade name Micardis. Generic forms of telmisartan tablets are also available. The daily dosage for hypertension ranges from 40 to 80 mg, while for cardiovascular risk reduction, it is 80 mg. Telmisartan is prescribed by physicians and can be obtained from retail stores, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

The growth of the global telmisartan market is driven by the increasing incidence of hypertension worldwide. Additionally, growing awareness of the complications associated with hypertension and cardiovascular diseases contributes to market growth. The rise in the geriatric population and sedentary lifestyles are also significant factors driving market growth. Furthermore, the increasing approval of abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) for manufacturing generic telmisartan tablets and the rise in cases of chronic kidney disease are expected to fuel market growth. However, drug shortages may hinder market growth. On the other hand, research advancements related to telmisartan in emerging economies present lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

The global telmisartan market is segmented by indication, distribution channel, and region. Indication includes hypertension and cardiovascular risk reduction. The distribution channels comprise hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions.

Abbott Laboratories

Aurobindo Pharma

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cipla Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)

Mylan N.V.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Actavis Generics)

Zydus Cadila

Solco Healthcare

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Hypertension

Cardiovascular Risk Reduction

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



