E-Health Market Shaping the Future Insights Unveiled on Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

The global e-health market reached a value of $74,476 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $230,640 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027. E-health refers to the utilization of information and communication technology (ICT) to manage healthcare organizations. ICT has revolutionized healthcare through the implementation of medical health records, medical apps, and telemedicine. Telemedicine enables the electronic storage of patient, staff, and financial data, transforming the way healthcare information is stored. Instead of manual record-keeping, a single unique identification number can now provide instant access to all patient data.

E-health offers several advantages over traditional methods of clinical data management, such as eliminating the use of manual records and providing timely access to patient information. It also promotes the use of automated and interoperable healthcare information systems, which can improve medical care, reduce costs, enhance efficiency, decrease errors, and improve patient satisfaction. These systems optimize reimbursement for ambulatory and inpatient healthcare providers.

The growth of the global e-health market is driven by the extensive use of e-health software and ICT in the healthcare sector to improve healthcare quality. Additionally, the availability of infrastructure for e-health implementation, the need to manage regulatory compliance, and secure and adequate data storage contribute to market growth. Moreover, e-health reduces the need for repetitive and costly primary research and data collection efforts, further fueling market expansion. By facilitating fast and easy data sharing, e-health solutions foster collaboration among healthcare providers, leading to improved patient outcomes and increased patient safety. Enhanced data transparency helps prevent unnecessary costs from duplicate examinations and administrative efforts while optimizing resources that would otherwise be tied to fragmented IT and infrastructure maintenance.

The global e-health market is segmented based on type, end user, and region. Types of e-health solutions include electronic health records (EHR), vendor-neutral archive (VNA), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), laboratory information systems (LIS), telehealth, prescribing solutions, medical apps, clinical decision support systems (CDSS), pharmacy information systems, and others. End users encompass healthcare providers, payers, healthcare consumers, and others. The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

InTouch Health

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Medtronic Plc.

UnitedHealth Group (Optum)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Type:

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), Picture Archiving & Communications Systems (PACS)

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

Telehealth

Prescribing Solutions

Medical Apps

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)

Pharmacy Information Systems

Others

By End User:

Healthcare Providers

Payers

Healthcare Consumers

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Australia Japan India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East and Africa



