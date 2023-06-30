U.S. Portable Ventilator Market Revealing the Trends Insights Unveiled on Market Size, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “U.S. Portable Ventilator Market ” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The U.S. market for portable ventilators reached a value of $106.20 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $160.98 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2027. Portable ventilators are utilized for delivering oxygen to patients during transportation. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of breathing and respiratory issues among the growing population. The rise in the number of smokers also contributes to the demand for portable ventilators. Technological advancements in the healthcare sector have improved operational procedures and provided intensive care solutions for patients. Portable ventilators can be used for both therapeutic purposes and as diagnostic tools to assess airway resistance and respiratory system functioning.

The market is fueled by the growing incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, bronchitis, and other lung disorders. Accidental emergencies and the increasing geriatric population prone to respiratory emergencies are additional drivers of market growth. Technological innovations in respiratory care devices, such as non-invasive ventilation technology and portable ventilators, further propel market expansion. There is also a rising preference for portable and home care ventilations for long-term ventilated patients. However, there are limitations to market growth, including injuries associated with invasive mechanical ventilation and the high cost of portable ventilators.

The U.S. portable ventilators market is segmented based on age group, interface, mode, and end user. The mode segment includes pressure-mode ventilation, volume-mode ventilation, and others. The interface segment is divided into invasive ventilation and non-invasive ventilation, with invasive ventilators designed for critically ill patients and newborns. The age group segment comprises pediatric & neonatal, adult, and geriatric categories. In terms of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care, and ambulatory care centers.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Drgerwerk AG and Co.

Getinge AB

Hamilton Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc.

Percussionaire Corp.

ResMed Inc.

Smith’s Group Plc.

Zoll Corporation (subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Group)

Key Market Segments:

By Mode: Pressure Mode Ventilation Volume Mode Ventilation Others

By Interface: Invasive Ventilator Non-invasive Ventilator

By Age Group: Pediatric & Neonatal Adult Geriatric

By End User: Hospital and Clinic Ambulatory Care Centers Home Care



Market Dynamics:

