Audiology Devices Market Witness Extraordinary Extension In The Next Five Years | GN ReSound Group, Widex A/S

The Global Audiology Devices report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Audiology Devices Market is valued approximately USD 11.05 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.80% over the forecast period 2022-2028. A device meant to improve hearing by making sound perceptible to a person with hearing loss is known as an audiology device. Hearing aids are categorized as medical equipment in the majority of nations and are subject to their own legislation. The increased prevalence of hearing impairment due to the huge elderly population are majorly driving market expansion. Hearing loss caused by ageing is caused by changes in the inner ear and auditory nerve.

According to the research issued by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, there were around 703 million individuals aged 65 and over worldwide in 2019, with the number expected to quadruple to 1.5 billion by 2050. The growing number of such people is projected to drive the industry even further. Another cause of hearing loss is exposure to loud noise. Noise pollution has been identified as the leading cause of Noise-Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL) in humans, particularly adults and children.

According to WHO, the use of personal audio devices may expose nearly 50% of persons aged 12-35 years to harmful levels of sound. Furthermore, around 40% of persons in that age group may be exposed to harmful levels of sound at entertainment venues. Increased hearing loss owing to increased noise pollution is expected to enhance the demand for hearing devices. Furthermore, continual technical advancements to improve client hearing experiences, as well as the advent of specialty devices tailored for veteran and current military people, are projected to bring up new potential for the sector. The expensive cost of such gadgets, on the other hand, is a big impediment to the market. However, technological improvements such as wireless devices, as well as the introduction of new features like as voice processing, Bluetooth connectivity, contactless charging, and many more, are projected to drive the industry’s growth.

The key regions considered for the Global Audiology Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America emerged as the market leader. The progress of audiology equipment, an increase in the number of audiologists, and the launch of novel digital platforms by existing providers are all factors driving market expansion in the United States. The introduction of patient-centric audiology systems that permit easier product handling leads to increased patient compliance, which drives market growth. Over the projection period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. The growing senior population and age-related hearing issues, continually improving healthcare infrastructure, rising health-care expenditures, and increased product awareness all contribute to market growth.

Major market players included in this report are:

William Demant Holdings A/S

GN ReSound Group

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Widex A/S

Sonova Holdings AG

Phonak, Audioscan

MedRx

NHC/Amplifon

Cochlear Limited

Sonova Holding AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Hearing Aids

Cochlear Implants

By Technology:

Digital

Analog

By Sales Channel:

Retail

E-commerce

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

