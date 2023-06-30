Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Market Size Outlook, Supportive Judgments | IQVIA, ICON Plc

The Global Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trials report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Market is valued approximately USD 7.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.6 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. The rise in R&D investment, increased patient demand for new therapeutics, and expanding interest in cell and gene therapies for cancer therapy are driving the market. Cell and gene therapy (CGT) is a new frontier in the treatment of many severe illnesses, including uncommon genetic abnormalities and malignancies. It symbolizes a new era of innovation in the life sciences business. The COVID-19 pandemic decreased the number of gene therapy clinical trials in the early 2020s since most research was aimed at treating and diagnosing COVID-19.

According to world Health Organization,, the percentage of gene therapy clinical studies grew dramatically in 2021 compared to previous years, as many researchers are now devoting their emphasis to gene therapy because of its promise in treating cancer and other uncommon disorders. This trend is projected to increase market growth over the next several years. CGT medicines had an R&D success rate of 11 percent from Phase I to commercialization between 2008 and 2018, compared to 8.2 percent for small-molecule compounds. The quantity and sophistication of the enterprises entering the market are expanding significantly. Small biotech businesses were among the early movers in this field.

There was a lot of interest in the main biopharma companies. The vast majority of multinational pharmaceutical corporations are currently investing in CGT. For example, Novartis said in December 2021 that it had reached an acquisition deal with Gyroscope Therapeutics, an eye gene therapy business. However, stringent compliance regulations limit market growth over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America emerged as the market leader. This is due to a favourable regulatory environment, particularly in the United States. The FDA in the United States has designed a collaborative regulatory method for CGTs that includes early and consistent involvement with the sponsor, as well as unique regulatory designations that are useful for many CGTs. Furthermore, the regulatory clearance procedure in the United States is improving and becoming more beneficial to vendors producing CGT goods. During the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the quickest CAGR. On the Asia Pacific area, a growing number of biotechnology enterprises are focusing in regenerative therapies. Furthermore, with the continued expansion of medical tourism destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, and India, the area is expected to maintain its position as the core of cell research and therapy.

Major market players included in this report are:

IQVIA

ICON Plc

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc

PAREXEL International Corp.

Syneos Health

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

PPD Inc.

Novotech

Veristat, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Phase:

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Indication:

Oncology

CNS

Cardiology

Musculoskeletal

Infectious Diseases

Dermatology

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

