Contraceptive Drugs Market Driving Innovation Insights Unveiled on Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

The market for contraceptive drugs on a global scale was valued at $14,324.12 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $24,412.22 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Contraception, which involves methods to prevent pregnancy, is achieved through the use of drugs that interfere with the fertilization process. These drugs are available in the form of oral pills, injectable contraceptives, and topical contraceptives.

The growth of the contraceptive drugs market is driven by factors such as increasing concerns about family planning and the need to prevent unintended pregnancies. Additionally, the rise in contraceptive usage among young women, coupled with higher educational attainment, contributes to market growth. The health risks associated with teenage pregnancies, increased awareness about modern contraception methods, and the use of oral pills as a crucial technique to prevent unplanned pregnancies further propel market expansion. However, the health risks associated with contraceptive use, the availability of alternative contraceptive methods, and the social acceptance of contraceptives act as major market restraints.

The global contraceptive drugs market is segmented based on product, age group, end user, and region. Product segments include oral contraceptive pills, injectable contraceptives, and topical contraceptives. Age groups are divided into 15-24 years, 25-34 years, 35-44 years, and above 44 years. The market is further fragmented based on end users, which include homecare, hospitals, and clinics. Geographically, the market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key players in the global contraceptive drugs market, including Agile Therapeutics, Allergan Plc, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Piramal Healthcare, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Other notable players operating in the market are HLL Lifecare Ltd and Sanofi.

Key Market Players:

Agile Therapeutics

Allergan

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Piramal Healthcare

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Market Segments: By Product:

Oral Contraceptive Pills

Injectable Contraceptives

Topical Contraceptives

By Age Group:

15-24 years

25-34 years

35-44 years

Above 44 years

By End User:

Homecare

Hospitals

Clinics’

By Region:

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



