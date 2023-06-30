National Taiwan University ranked 17th in Asia by QS

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University (NTU) is ranked 17th in Asia and 69th globally according to the latest edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2024.

In the new QS rankings unveiled on Tuesday (June 27), National Taiwan University (NTU) was listed 69th with an overall score of 67.9, just below the University of Auckland and one spot above City University of Hong Kong. This is a significant improvement from its placement in the 77th spot last year, and it is the only Taiwanese university to make it to the top 100.

In previous years, the ranking was based on academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio, which are given different weights in each year's ranking. This year, QS added three new indicators: international research network, employment outcomes, and sustainability.

NTU scored remarkably high in employment outcomes (99.7), academic reputation (92.8), employer reputation (91.3), and sustainability (95.6). The university's employment outcomes score placed it 12th in the world and fourth in Asia.

In Asia, NTU trailed six universities from China, four universities from Hong Kong, two from South Korea, two from Singapore, two from Japan, and one from Malaysia. The 16 Asian universities were led by the National University of Singapore (NUS), which came in eighth place overall.

Following NUS, the top Asian universities were ranked as follows; Peking University (17), Tsinghua University (25), and Nanyang Technical University, Singapore and The University of Hong Kong, both tied for 26th. Next, was the University of Tokyo at 28th, followed by Seoul National University (41), Zhejiang University (44), Kyoto University (46), The Chinese University of Hong Kong (47), Fudan University (50), Shanghai Jiao Tong University (51), KAIST - Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (56), The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (60), and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and University of Malaya, both tied for 65th.