Violinist removed as director of Taipei music festival amid MeToo allegations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Music Academy & Festival (TMAF) has removed violinist Lin Cho-liang's (林昭亮) from his position as artistic director and canceled his upcoming performance in August.

Two female musicians accused a well-known Taiwanese violinist, identified as Lin, who is over 50 years old and married, of subjecting them to verbal and physical sexual harassment.

Cellist Annie Chang (張道文) shared on Facebook that Lin attempted to touch her breast and massage her against her will in a hotel room in Taipei. The pianist Lin Lan-hsuan (林蘭軒) also made claims that Lin tried to kiss her and invited her to spend the night at his place in New York.

On June 22, Lin Cho-liang issued a statement addressing the allegations, claiming that these actions have significantly disrupted the peaceful life of his family.

Lin Lan-hsuan, speaking to Taiwan News, said that Chang reached out to her after learning of her own encounter, as the violinist had attempted to intimidate her with a statement. Chang expressed her support to ensure Lin did not feel isolated and helpless.

According to Lin Lan-hsuan, there are additional victims who chose not to come forward after Lin released his statement.

The TMAF released a statement on Facebook on Friday (June 30), announcing that American conductor Leonard Slatkin will assume the role of artistic director, taking over from Lin, who is facing accusations of sexual harassment.

Initially, Lin was scheduled to perform at the TMAF All-Star Concert on August 9, but the organizer had removed his name from the lineup as of Friday afternoon.