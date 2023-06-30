Alexa
US APEC official visits Taiwan

Matt Murray discussed APEC meetings scheduled for August in Seattle

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/30 17:51
U.S. Senior Official for APEC Matt Murray. 

U.S. Senior Official for APEC Matt Murray.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States Senior Official for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Matt Murray, visited Taiwan earlier in the week, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said Friday (June 30).

The official discussed issues related to APEC as well as the “robust” economic relationship between the two countries during his June 27-28 stay, according to a news release. The U.S. is the host nation for this year’s round of APEC conferences, including the leaders’ summit in November in San Francisco.

Murray discussed the high-level meetings scheduled for August in Seattle. The issues included small and medium enterprises, health, energy, women and the economy, food security, and disaster preparedness, AIT said.

Due to pressure from China, Taiwan was unable to send its president to the annual APEC summit. The country relied on former government officials or prominent business personalities to put across its case, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) in Bangkok last year.
APEC
APEC 2023
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Matt Murray
American Institute in Taiwan
AIT

