US APEC official visits Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States Senior Official for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Matt Murray, visited Taiwan earlier in the week, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said Friday (June 30).

The official discussed issues related to APEC as well as the “robust” economic relationship between the two countries during his June 27-28 stay, according to a news release. The U.S. is the host nation for this year’s round of APEC conferences, including the leaders’ summit in November in San Francisco.

Murray discussed the high-level meetings scheduled for August in Seattle. The issues included small and medium enterprises, health, energy, women and the economy, food security, and disaster preparedness, AIT said.

Due to pressure from China, Taiwan was unable to send its president to the annual APEC summit. The country relied on former government officials or prominent business personalities to put across its case, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) in Bangkok last year.