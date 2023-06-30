Alexa
Taiwan supplies mangoes to schools in Japanese city of Kasama

2,200 students to benefit from mangoes from Tainan City

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/30 17:16
Tainan will supply mangoes to six schools in Japan's Kasama City. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Students at six schools in the Japanese city of Kasama will eat mangoes from Tainan City as part of a nutritious lunch, reports said Friday (June 30).

The Council of Agriculture (COA) Agriculture and Food Agency said the 5 tons of mangoes would feed 2,200 students in the town in Ibaraki Prefecture, CNA reported. The fruit will be flown to Japan next week.

Taiwan exported 2,174 metric tons of mangoes last year, but the total for 2023 has already reached 2,589 metric tons Thursday (June 29). The COA said it expected the final figure for this year to reach 3,000 tons.

Japan received 522 metric tons of Taiwan mangoes in 2022, while by Thursday the figure for 2023 stood at 479 tons. The country is traditionally the third-largest market for Taiwan’s mango exports, behind Hong Kong and South Korea.
