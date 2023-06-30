Canada will continue deploying military ships to Indo-Pacific

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Canadian military ships will continue sailing in the Indo-Pacific in accordance with international law, Canada Minister of National Defense Anita Anand said on Thursday (June 29) during a speech in London.

Anand said Canadian navy ships will continue to transit the South China Sea, East China Sea, and Taiwan Strait, CNA reported. She emphasized that as a Pacific nation, Canada is committed to working with allies and partners to promote regional peace, stability, and openness.

Anand said Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy, released in November, provides a long-term blueprint for action and bolsters Canada's engagement with the Indo-Pacific region in all areas. With regard to China, Canada will challenge it when necessary but also remains willing to cooperate and seek global solutions to common issues, she said.

The defense minister said that as part of its Indo-Pacific strategy, Canada is committed to making tangible military contributions to the region. Canada plans to increase the number of deployed military ships in the Indo-Pacific region this year from two to three, she said.

In early June, the U.S. destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and the Canadian frigate HMCS Montréal were cut off by a Chinese ship as they passed through the Taiwan Strait as part of a freedom of navigation operation. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin condemned the incident, saying Washington refuses to "flinch in the face of bullying or coercion" from China.

Anand responded by reiterating, "Actors in this region must engage responsibly."

In September, the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins and the Canadian Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit.