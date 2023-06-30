Taiwan’s Asus releases new compact flagship Zenfone 10

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus on Thursday (June 29) released its newest flagship Android smartphone, the compact Zenfone 10.

The Zenfone 10 comes with a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with a 2,400 x 1,080 resolution, according to Asus. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, but can be bumped up to 144Hz using Game Genie while playing mobile games.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and has between 8 to 16 GB of RAM depending on the model. Meanwhile, storage comes in three options: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB.

The Zenfone 10 comes with a rear 50-megapixel main camera, which is the same as the Zenfone 9, and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the device.

It also has a 4,300 mAh battery and comes with a 30W USB charger. Unlike last year’s phone, the Zenfone 10 supports 15W wireless charging, and it also comes with stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

There are five colors to choose from: Midnight Black, Comet White, Eclipse Red, Aurora Green, and Starry Blue. The Zenfone 10 is available for purchase in Taiwan and pre-order in Europe, while availability for the U.S. will be announced at a later date.