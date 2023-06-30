Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/06/30 16:05
Police officers check documents of a man in central Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Ukrainian soldiers fire toward Russian position on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
People look at a brig with scarlet sails floating on the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in ...
Models wear creations for the Dior Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion collection presented in Paris, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to deliver a speech at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023 to the units of the Russian Defe...
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, right, sits inside a military vehicle posing for a selfie photo with a local civili...
A woman sunbathes on the grass at Potters Field near Tower Bridge in London, Sunday June 25, 2023 as temperatures are expected to hit as high as 32 ce...
The sun rises over the Baltic Sea in Niendorf, northern Germany, early Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
An aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo...
A military medic helps a Ukrainian soldier to place back the prosthetic eye that fell out after the Russian tank shelling on the frontline in Zaporizh...
An officer, a recent military graduate, dances with a young woman in a park in Voronezh, Russia, Sunday, June 25, 2023. After a deal was reached Satur...
People dressed in traditional clothing dance during celebrations of Midsummer Day at the Open Air Museum in Tallinn, Estonia, Friday, June 23, 2023. E...
Ukraine's Danylo Sikan misses an opportunity to score during the Euro 2023 U21 Championship soccer match between Spain and Ukraine at the Giulesti sta...
Police forces clash with youths in Nanterre, outside Paris, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The death of 17-year-old Nahel by police during a traffic check T...
A one-day-old Icelandic foal stands next to its mother at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, in first sun light on Tuesday, June 27, 202...
Two women visit Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia mosque during the first day of Eid al-Adha in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Muslims around th...
A woman rides her bike on a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Italy's Sandro Tonali gets a hug from Italy's coach Paolo Nicolato at the end of the Euro 2023 U21 Championship soccer match between Italy and Norway ...

Police officers check documents of a man in central Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Ukrainian soldiers fire toward Russian position on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

People look at a brig with scarlet sails floating on the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in ...

Models wear creations for the Dior Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion collection presented in Paris, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to deliver a speech at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023 to the units of the Russian Defe...

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, right, sits inside a military vehicle posing for a selfie photo with a local civili...

A woman sunbathes on the grass at Potters Field near Tower Bridge in London, Sunday June 25, 2023 as temperatures are expected to hit as high as 32 ce...

The sun rises over the Baltic Sea in Niendorf, northern Germany, early Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

An aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo...

A military medic helps a Ukrainian soldier to place back the prosthetic eye that fell out after the Russian tank shelling on the frontline in Zaporizh...

An officer, a recent military graduate, dances with a young woman in a park in Voronezh, Russia, Sunday, June 25, 2023. After a deal was reached Satur...

People dressed in traditional clothing dance during celebrations of Midsummer Day at the Open Air Museum in Tallinn, Estonia, Friday, June 23, 2023. E...

Ukraine's Danylo Sikan misses an opportunity to score during the Euro 2023 U21 Championship soccer match between Spain and Ukraine at the Giulesti sta...

Police forces clash with youths in Nanterre, outside Paris, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The death of 17-year-old Nahel by police during a traffic check T...

A one-day-old Icelandic foal stands next to its mother at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, in first sun light on Tuesday, June 27, 202...

Two women visit Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia mosque during the first day of Eid al-Adha in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Muslims around th...

A woman rides her bike on a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Italy's Sandro Tonali gets a hug from Italy's coach Paolo Nicolato at the end of the Euro 2023 U21 Championship soccer match between Italy and Norway ...

June 23-29, 2023

The attempted uprising in Russia, clashes with police following the death of a teenager in Paris, and the ongoing war across Ukraine. In the world of sports, Ukraine played Spain in the U20 Euros soccer tournament.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by chief photographer Alexander Zemlianichenko in Moscow.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com