CWB issues thunderstorm alert in Taipei, heavy rain warnings across Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Friday afternoon (June 30) issued a thunderstorm warning for Taipei City and a heavy rain advisory for 19 counties and cities across Taiwan.

In a special report, the CWB said vigorous convective cloud systems are developing in the afternoon, leading to sudden heavy downpours. The CWB predicts localized heavy rain or torrential rain in Taipei City, northern and eastern parts of the country, and mountainous areas of Kaohsiung and Pingtung.

At 3:25 p.m., the CWB issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for the north coast of Keelung, Taipei City, and New Taipei City that will be in effect through the night. It also issued a heavy rain advisory that will also run into the night for Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City Mountain Area, Pingtung County Mountain Area, Yilan County, Hualien County, and Taitung County, including Orchid Island and Green Island.

Residents of these areas are urged to beware of lightning strikes, strong wind gusts, and flooding in low-lying areas. In addition, the CWB issued a Public Warning System (PWS) message warning of heavy thunderstorms in Keelung City, Taipei City, and New Taipei City.

It also issued a PWS warning for flash floods after heavy rains in mountainous areas of Taipei. It said there will be heavy rainfall in these areas and warned the public to take precautions and also beware of flash floods downstream in areas with poor drainage.

Intense rainfall poses a threat to outdoor activities and affects driving safety due to poor visibility. Mountainous areas are prone to landslides, rockfalls, and mudslides, warned the CWB.