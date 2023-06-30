Alexa
Taiwan to donate 48 firetrucks, ambulances to Ukraine in July

Taiwanese businessman acquired 100 emergency vehicles from across nation

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/30 17:06
Firetrucks and ambulances to be donated to Ukraine. 

Firetrucks and ambulances to be donated to Ukraine.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese executive has acquired and refurbished 48 emergency vehicles to be sent to Ukraine, where war has displaced civilians and caused a shortage of supplies, with 100 vehicles pledged thus far.

Pai Tsan-jung (白璨榮), chairman of Sun Jen Textile Co. in Changhua County's Shengang Township, spent tens of millions of new Taiwan dollars on the vehicles, which include retired firetrucks, ambulances and pickup trucks. He enlisted the help of fire departments and other agencies to amass the vehicles, which will be shipped to Ukraine on July 13 through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Presbyterian Church of Taiwan and other organizations, Liberty Times reported.

A launch ceremony for 43 of the vehicles was held Friday at the Shengang Township Office, while the remaining five vehicles are still undergoing repairs. The vehicles had the slogans "Taiwan Stands with Ukraine" and "Glory to Ukraine" painted on them, along with two hearts representing the national flags of Taiwan and Ukraine.
Pai Tsan-jung speaks with media during a launch ceremony on Friday. (CNA photo)

Pai said he was inspired by the Presbyterian Church's delivery of hospital beds to Ukraine and the Mackay Memorial Hospital's medical consultations in Ukraine. He initially planned to transport only two to four vehicles, but with the assistance of the National Fire Agency and local fire departments, he received more donations. He said he has pledged a total of 100 vehicles so far.

After witnessing the Presbyterian Church delivering hospital beds to Ukraine and the Mackay Memorial Hospital personnel conducting medical consultations in Ukraine, Pai was inspired to help. He then approached the Presbyterian Church, and both parties decided to collaborate on the "Sending Love to Ukraine" initiative.

Pai called the humanitarian aid venture an "impossible mission" and thanked various organizations and representatives for their help. He said he was happy to see the Taiwanese national flag accompanying the vehicles and hoped that they would show "the most sincere humanitarian assistance from Taiwan" to the people of Ukraine.
Vehicles bound for Ukraine line up at launching ceremony. (CNA photo)

Pai was cited by CNA as saying that he initially only intended to transport two to four vehicles to Ukraine. However, with the assistance of the National Fire Agency and local city and county fire departments, used vehicles continued to roll in for refurbishment.

The number of donations continued to increase, and the total number of vehicles has reached 100. Pai said he hopes the gesture "enables the people of Ukraine to witness the most sincere humanitarian assistance from Taiwan."

Taiwan-Ukraine relations
Taiwan Stands with Ukraine
Taiwan Can Help!
firetrucks
ambulances
charity
donation
disaster relief
Pai Tsan-jung

