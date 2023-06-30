Residents of Taiwan's Kinmen line up for island's first McDonald's

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The first McDonald’s restaurant in Taiwan’s Kinmen opened its doors on Friday (June 30) for a test run of operations before its scheduled opening ceremony on Saturday (July 1).



Residents of the outlying county were waiting in line from 3:30 a.m. to get the first taste of McDonald’s available on the island, reported LTN. Although the fast food restaurant chain has been operating in Taiwan since 1984, the McDonalds, located in Jinhu Township, is the county’s first.

Customers enjoyed the McDonald’s classic breakfast of an Egg McMuffin and hash brown after the restaurant opened its doors at 7 a.m. Friday morning. The trial opening drew crowds from across Kinmen, with many parents and children waiting up to 30 minutes to be served, reported LTN.

The Vice President of Business Operations for McDonald’s Taiwan, Chen Meng-hsiu (陳孟秀) was quoted as saying the opening of a McDonald’s in Kinmen marks a new milestone for the franchise. She thanked the people of Kinmen, offering a warm welcome.

The restaurant, located at 198, Section 2, Taihu Road on the first floor of the Everrich Department Store has 74 seats and will be open for business from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Currently, only dine-in and carry out options are available, but McDonald’s will begin launching a delivery service option from mid-August, according to reports.