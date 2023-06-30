Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China sends 24 military aircraft around Taiwan on Friday morning

11 Chinese warplanes detected crossing Taiwan Strait median line

  152
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/30 14:45
Shenyang J-11 fighter jets. 

Shenyang J-11 fighter jets.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said late Friday morning (June 30) that it had detected an additional 24 Chinese military aircraft and five Chinese naval vessels around Taiwan since its report earlier the same day.

At 9 a.m., the MND said that nine People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and four People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (June 29) and 6 a.m. on Friday. None of the aircraft had been reported as having crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

However, at 11:20 a.m., the MND posted a rare mid-morning update saying that 24 additional PLAAF planes and five more PLAN ships had been detected around Taiwan. The aircraft types included Chengdu J-10, Shenyang J-11, Shenyang J-16, and Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets, as well as Xian H-6 bombers.

Of these aircraft, 11 crossed the median line over the Taiwan Strait. The MND said it is closely monitoring the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) system and, in response, scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems.

In addition, the MND said that five PLAN naval ships were deployed to carry out joint combat readiness patrols with the Chinese military aircraft. In the month of June, China has dispatched 363 military aircraft and 155 naval ships around Taiwan.

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of "gray zone tactics" in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."
ADIZ incursion
median line
median line incursion
ADIZ intrusion
gray zone tactics
gray zone warfare

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 14 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 14 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around nation
2023/06/29 09:59
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2023/06/28 11:24
2 Russian frigates spotted off east coast of Taiwan
2 Russian frigates spotted off east coast of Taiwan
2023/06/28 10:03
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation
2023/06/27 11:14
Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation
2023/06/26 14:59