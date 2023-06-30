US announces potential sale of logistics support package to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. State Department approved the potential sale of US$108 million (NT$3.4 billion) worth of logistical support and equipment to Taiwan on Thursday (June 29).

The package, known as a Blanket Order Cooperative Logistics Supply Support Arrangement, includes spare and repair parts for vehicles, weapons, and “other related elements of program support,” according to a Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) release.

The proposed sale will help boost Taiwan’s security and maintain political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region, DSCA said. It will also “contribute to the sustainment of the recipient’s vehicles, small arms, combat weapon systems, and logistical support items,” it added.

The possible sale will allow Taiwan to maintain its military capability while further enhancing interoperability with the U.S.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense announced the same day that it finalized a deal with the U.S. to purchase a number of Volcano Vehicle-Launched Scatterable Mine Systems for US$146 million. The potential sale was first revealed in December 2022 and included mine-laying systems, M977A4 trucks, M87A1 anti-tank mines, as well as M88 and M89 training munitions.

The mine systems are expected to be delivered by 2029 and will be handed over to military units stationed in northern, central, and southern Taiwan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Friday (June 30) the logistics package includes 30mm high-explosive and armor-piercing rounds. It thanked the U.S. government for upholding its security commitments to Taiwan in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.

This is the 10th public announcement of arms sales to Taiwan under the Biden administration, demonstrating Washington's consistent policy of normalizing arms sales to Taiwan in recent years, MOFA added.