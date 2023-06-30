Italian hiker breaks wrist in fall at Taiwan’s Taroko National Park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Italian hiker broke a wrist falling 30 meters at Hualien County’s Taroko National Park Thursday (June 29).

The man, aged about 45, had traveled to Taiwan alone, CNA reported. Thursday afternoon, he took a walk, also on his own, on the Lushui Wenshan Trail, one of Taiwan’s most popular destinations.

However, reportedly because he was unfamiliar with local conditions, he slid 30 meters down a slope. Though unable to move out by himself, he made a phone call to a number mentioned on the park leaflet he had with him.

A 12-member rescue team reached the scene about 6:48 p.m., within three hours of the accident. They located him by listening to his calls for help, the report said.

The team concluded the hiker had broken his right wrist, while he had also hurt his left shoulder, though otherwise he had only suffered some abrasions. They bandaged his hand and helped him leave the area at around 8 p.m.