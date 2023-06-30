Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Italian hiker breaks wrist in fall at Taiwan’s Taroko National Park

Rescue team found hiker within 3 hours

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/30 13:59
An Italian hiker broke his wrist falling down a slope at Taroko National Park Thursday. (CNA, Hualien County Fire Department photo)

An Italian hiker broke his wrist falling down a slope at Taroko National Park Thursday. (CNA, Hualien County Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Italian hiker broke a wrist falling 30 meters at Hualien County’s Taroko National Park Thursday (June 29).

The man, aged about 45, had traveled to Taiwan alone, CNA reported. Thursday afternoon, he took a walk, also on his own, on the Lushui Wenshan Trail, one of Taiwan’s most popular destinations.

However, reportedly because he was unfamiliar with local conditions, he slid 30 meters down a slope. Though unable to move out by himself, he made a phone call to a number mentioned on the park leaflet he had with him.

A 12-member rescue team reached the scene about 6:48 p.m., within three hours of the accident. They located him by listening to his calls for help, the report said.

The team concluded the hiker had broken his right wrist, while he had also hurt his left shoulder, though otherwise he had only suffered some abrasions. They bandaged his hand and helped him leave the area at around 8 p.m.
hiking accident
hiker
hiking
Taroko Gorge
Taroko National Park
Hualien County
Italy
Italian tourist

RELATED ARTICLES

Female hiker killed by falling rocks in central Taiwan
Female hiker killed by falling rocks in central Taiwan
2023/06/24 17:20
Taiwan president meets with Polish, Italian lawmakers
Taiwan president meets with Polish, Italian lawmakers
2023/06/19 17:25
Taiwan foreign minister makes diplomatic breakthrough with Italy visit
Taiwan foreign minister makes diplomatic breakthrough with Italy visit
2023/06/19 14:59
Deputy speaker of Italy’s Senate visits Taiwan
Deputy speaker of Italy’s Senate visits Taiwan
2023/06/14 14:30
Taiwan thanks Italy for supporting Taiwan Strait status quo
Taiwan thanks Italy for supporting Taiwan Strait status quo
2023/06/07 15:56