Cloud Managed Network Market Insights into Incredible Growth Trends and Forecasts for the Next Decade

Global Cloud Managed Network Market is valued at approximately USD 19.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Cloud Managed Network is an innovative network mode for organizations to manage their network infrastructure with various technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. Organization network infrastructure includes Wi-Fi, wired network and SD-WAN. This network service utilizes the cloud management platform and is managed mostly by third parties. Cloud managed network also enables the adoption of new software features and faster rollout. Additionally, increasing adoption of cloud technology and rising digital transformation are driving the market for Cloud Network Market.

The increasing adoption of cloud technologies is driving the market for cloud managed network. The cloud applications market is growing at a CAGR of 4.8% and is anticipated to reach USD 168.6 billion by 2025. The multi-cloud management solution manages various cloud computing services such as SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS under a single heterogeneous architecture. The rising digital transformation is boosting the demand for cloud managed platforms in various industries. The worldwide spending on digitalization is projected to reach USD 3.4 trillion by 2026, a 20% increase was also seen in 2021.Cloud managed network helps industries and companies to deliver improved customer service bymanaging the cost, IT infrastructure and network breakdown. Moreover, continuous advancements in formulations and rising Adoption of Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine learning (ML) are boosting the demand for cloud managed network. However, the high-security concerns of Cloud Managed Network stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Cloud Managed Network Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World .North America dominated the market for Cloud Managed Network due to the presence of major key vendors providing cloud-managed services. The rising deployment of big data solutions to streamline business operations is fueling the market demand for cloud managed network. Moreover, the rising adoption of cloud computing technologies and increasing internet penetration in this region are also driving the market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region due to various government initiatives and measures. Continuous technological advancements and research & development are also surging the market demand.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Accenture plc

International Business Machines Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Fujitsu Limited

NTT DATA Corporation

Extreme Networks, Inc.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc

Zyxel Communications Inc.

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

By Vertical:

IT and ITeS

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Other Verticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World