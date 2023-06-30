Nonylphenol Market Incredible Growth Expectations and Forecasts for the Next 10 Years

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Nonylphenol Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Nonylphenol Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Nonylphenol is an organic compound which belongs to the category of the alkylphenol group. Nonylphenol is a colorless to pale yellow, viscous liquid, having a characteristic smell. The Nonylphenol market is expanding because of factors such as growing demand for detergent/ surfactant and increasing demand for personal care and cosmetic products.

Nonylphenol is also further processed to produce nonylphenol ethoxylates (NPE) which is non-ionic in nature owing to which it is predominantly used as emulsifiers, detergents, antioxidant, cleaners and in several other industrial application. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to Statista, in 2019, the global laundry detergent market was valued at just under 120 billion U.S. dollars. The market’s value is projected to keep growing with each consecutive year, reaching about 180 billion U.S. dollars by 2026.

Furthermore, the global liquid detergent market was valued at about 29.67 billion U.S. dollars in 2019. This market was forecast to reach a market value of approximately 40 billion U.S. dollars by 2025. Another important component driving space increasing demand for personal care and cosmetic products. As per Statista, in 2021, the revenue of the global cosmetics markets reached up to USD 80.74 billion and estimated to reach an annual revenue of around USD 131 billion by 2026. In addition, Revenue in the Beauty & Personal Care market amounts to USD 571.10 thousand in 2023. Also, rising use of chemical synthesis and rising demand for industrial cleaning agents. would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period However, the high cost of Nonylphenol stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Nonylphenol Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region’s increasing disease prevalence. According to the CDC, there will be roughly 37.3 million diabetics in the United States in 2020, including 28.7 million diagnosed and 8.5 million undiagnosed cases. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for biosimilar development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dow

Solvay

India Glycols Limited

Stepan Company

Oxiteno

SABIC

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

PCC Exol SA

Huntsman International LLC

Dover Chemical Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Function

Antioxidant

Emulsifier

Cleaning

Surfactant/detergent

Others

By Application

Polymer & plastic

Chemicals

Textiles

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Household Products

Paper & Pulp

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World