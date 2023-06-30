Concrete Fiber Market Extensive Growth Prospects at an Unstoppable Rate

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Concrete Fiber Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Concrete Fiber Market is valued at approximately USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.80% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

A composite material called concrete fibre is created from steel, glass, synthetic, and natural fibres. The shear capacity of reinforced concrete beams is increased, and the fatigue strength is increased, by using this form of concrete. The Concrete Fiber market is expanding because of factors such as escalating demand from building & construction sector, rise in use of reinforced concrete in industrial applications and expansion of railway networks.

According to statista, in year 2019 Construction industry spending worldwide stood at USD 12 trillion which increased to USD 12.9 trillion in year 2021 and it is projected to reach USD 19.2 trillion by year 2035. Thus, rising spending in construction industry is favoring market growth. In addition, synthetic fiber-reinforced concrete is creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market. However, high costs of fiber-reinforced concrete as well as factors such as improper distribution of reinforced concrete and concrete wastage stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Concrete Fiber Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the expanding building and construction industry. Construction of motorways, connecting roads, bridges, high-speed railway tracks, inland waterways constructions, and other projects where concrete fibre is utilised to offer structural integrity and decrease cracking due to plastic shrinkage is booming in countries like China, India, and Australia.. Whereas North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising mining activities and rising technological advancement in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sika AG

Euclid Chemical Company

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.

Ozinga Bros., Inc.

Forta Concrete Fiber

Heidelbergcement

Abc Polymer Industries

Tuf-Bar

Barchip Pty Ltd.

Arcelormittal

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Fiber Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Fiber Type:

Steel Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

Glass Fiber

Natural Fiber

Others

By Application:

Infrastructure

Building and Construction

Mining and Tunnel

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World