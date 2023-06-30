3D Printing Materials Market 2023 Unstoppable Growth Opportunities and Trends for the Next Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “3D Printing Materials Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Global 3D Printing Materials Market is valued at approximately USD 2.17 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.32 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.
In the automotive sector, 3D printing materials are widely employed to create scaled models for testing. In addition, they are employed in the manufacture of parts like bellows, front bumpers, air conditioning ducting, suspension wishbones, dashboard interfaces, alternator mounting brackets, battery covers, etc. Rapid prototyping using 3D printing is being done by auto OEM manufacturers. Growing use in manufacturing applications, mass customization related to 3D printing, and government assistance for R&D are some of the reasons that are boosting the market.
Due to its ability to cut operational costs and time while enabling mass manufacturing of items, 3D printing is employed in a variety of sectors all over the world. The adoption of 3D printing technology in many industries is being supported by actions being taken by the governments of numerous nations worldwide. For example, the UK government announced an investment of roughly USD 150 million in the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre in Rotherham and Sheffield and the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre in Rotherham in 2018., Also, the People’s Republic of China’s Ministry of Finance published a notice in April 2020 outlining strategies for promoting financial subsidies for brand-new electric automobiles. It specified that the car purchase tax would not apply to new EVs acquired between January 1 and December 31, 2022. Consequently, the acceptance of 3D printing materials is a result of the expansion of the automotive sector. However, high capital investment requirement stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global 3D Printing Materials Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to rising demand from various end-use industries such as consumer goods, automotives, construction and more. Whereas North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as expansion of key players, and active participation in the adoption of 3D materials in the market space.
Major market players included in this report are:
3D Systems Inc
Arkema
Covestro AG
CRP TECHNOLOGY S.r.l.
CRS Holdings Inc. (LPW Technology Ltd)
Envisiontec Inc.
EOS
General Electric
Hoganas AB
Sandvik AB
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Material End Use offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Material End Use:
Plastics
Ceramics
Metals
Other Material Types
By Form:
Powder
Filament
Liquid
By End-Use:
Automotive
Medical
Aerospace and Defense
Consumer Electronics
Other End-user Industries
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
