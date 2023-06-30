Metal Cans Market 2023 Extensive Growth Insights and Projections up to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Metal Cans Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Metal Cans Market is valued at approximately USD 61.55 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Metal cans are referred to as a container that is generally used to store and distribute food, beverages, chemicals, oil, and many other items. Metal cans are portable and simple to stack, which are made up of tin-plated or aluminum, or zinc-plated steel, which are generally used for packaging food, beverages, or other products. The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as surging demand for aluminum cans, rising preference towards the demand for eco-friendly cans, coupled with growing awareness regarding the benefits associated with metal packaging.

The rising use of packaged and processed foods and beverages is further stipulating the market expansion worldwide. The Statista estimates that 1.35 trillion liters of packaged beverages were consumed worldwide in 2021. Additionally, it is anticipated that by 2024, the amount is likely . to rise and reach almost 302.4 billion liters. Therefore, the increased consumption of packaged foods and beverages is exhibiting a favorable impact on market expansion globally. Furthermore, the rise in the number of product innovations, as well as growth prospects in the number of emerging markets are creating various lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecasting years. However, the high usage of bio-based plastic and fluctuating costs of raw materials stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Metal Cans Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of highly developed infrastructure of the packaging industry, along with the rising focus of packaging manufacturers for the development of sustainable packaging solutions. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing financial awareness, as well as the growing acceptance of crypto payments among various businesses in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amcor Ltd

Ardagh Packaging Group Plc.

Bail Corporation

BWAY Corporation

CPMC Holdings Ltd.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Kian Joo Group

Rexam Plc.

Siligan Containers Corporation

Sonoco Phoenix Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Material:

Aluminum

Steel

By Product:

2- Piece Draw Redraw (DRD)

2- Piece Drawn and Ironed

3- Piece

By Type:

Easy-Open End (EOE)

Peel-off End (POE)

Others

By Application:

Food

Beverages

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World