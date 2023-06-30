Metal Cans Market 2023 Extensive Growth Insights and Projections up to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Metal Cans Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2427
Global Metal Cans Market is valued at approximately USD 61.55 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
Metal cans are referred to as a container that is generally used to store and distribute food, beverages, chemicals, oil, and many other items. Metal cans are portable and simple to stack, which are made up of tin-plated or aluminum, or zinc-plated steel, which are generally used for packaging food, beverages, or other products. The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as surging demand for aluminum cans, rising preference towards the demand for eco-friendly cans, coupled with growing awareness regarding the benefits associated with metal packaging.
The rising use of packaged and processed foods and beverages is further stipulating the market expansion worldwide. The Statista estimates that 1.35 trillion liters of packaged beverages were consumed worldwide in 2021. Additionally, it is anticipated that by 2024, the amount is likely . to rise and reach almost 302.4 billion liters. Therefore, the increased consumption of packaged foods and beverages is exhibiting a favorable impact on market expansion globally. Furthermore, the rise in the number of product innovations, as well as growth prospects in the number of emerging markets are creating various lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecasting years. However, the high usage of bio-based plastic and fluctuating costs of raw materials stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Metal Cans Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of highly developed infrastructure of the packaging industry, along with the rising focus of packaging manufacturers for the development of sustainable packaging solutions. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing financial awareness, as well as the growing acceptance of crypto payments among various businesses in the regional market.
Major market players included in this report are:
Amcor Ltd
Ardagh Packaging Group Plc.
Bail Corporation
BWAY Corporation
CPMC Holdings Ltd.
Crown Holdings Inc.
Kian Joo Group
Rexam Plc.
Siligan Containers Corporation
Sonoco Phoenix Inc.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2427
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Material:
Aluminum
Steel
By Product:
2- Piece Draw Redraw (DRD)
2- Piece Drawn and Ironed
3- Piece
By Type:
Easy-Open End (EOE)
Peel-off End (POE)
Others
By Application:
Food
Beverages
Others
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2427
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2427
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://reportocean.us/