Carbon Fiber Tapes Market Trends: Analysis of Unstoppable Growth Potential for the Next 10 Years

The most recent research study on the global “Carbon Fiber Tapes Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Carbon Fiber Tapes Market is valued at approximately USD 2.31 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Carbon fiber tape is a type of strengthening tape made of thousands of parallel carbon fibers that are slightly bonded together. The use of fiber tape is ideal for lap joining, sleeve winding, selective strengthening of carbon fiber fabrications, and fixing fissures in graphite surfaces. It6 widely utilized material in the production of composite parts for automotive and aerospace components is carbon fiber tape as it offers properties such as light weight, high strength, and high rigidity. The rising focus on clean energy technologies, increasing application in aerospace, coupled with the growing awareness regarding the properties of carbon fiber tapes are the key factors that are stipulating the market demand across the globe.

In addition, the surge in the adoption of carbon fiber tapes in primary and secondary aircraft structures is further acting as a catalyzing factor for the market growth in the worldwide market. For instance, in the latest generations of aircraft, like the Airbus A380, Boeing 777x, and Boeing 737 MAX, carbon fiber tapes are highly utilized. The wing spars, wing skin, and six-section panels for the wing box of the recently introduced aircraft MS- 21 by Russian company Irkut, were made from carbon fiber tapes. Carbon fiber tapes account for 58% to 60% of the aircraft wing’s carbon fiber material. The novel design of aircraft in the future is anticipated to benefit market growth at a substantial rate. Moreover, the rising penetration of carbon fiber tapes in new applications, as well as the growing focus on the advancement of the recycling process are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the high processing and manufacturing cost of carbon fiber and the transition of thermosetting resin to thermoplastic resin in prepreg carbon fiber tape is challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Carbon Fiber Tapes Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing number of leading manufacturers of aircraft, along with the thriving expanding aerospace & defense industry. Whereas, Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising focus on replacing conventional metal components through utilizing advanced materials with lower weight and high strength, as well as growing R&D investment in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Evonik Industries

SABIC

Solvay

Hexcel Corporation

Royal Tencate

SGL Group

Teijin Limited

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Victrex

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Form:

Dry Tapes

Prepreg Tapes

By End-use:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Sports & Leisure

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World