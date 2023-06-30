Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

CWB predicts 4-5 typhoons to hit Taiwan this summer

Hot temperatures brought by El Nino predicted to churn up 18 typhoons in Pacific

  144
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/30 13:26
Satellite image of Typhoon Mawar posted on May 30, 2023. (Windy screenshot)

Satellite image of Typhoon Mawar posted on May 30, 2023. (Windy screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lu Guo-chen (呂國臣), head of the Central Weather Bureau's (CWB's) Weather Forecast Center on Friday (June 30) said there will be an estimated 18.8 typhoons in the North Pacific this year, with four to five possibly making landfall in Taiwan.

During a CWB press conference, Lu said the La Nina phenomenon has subsided this spring and sea temperatures have gradually increased. Lu said that forecast models show the Pacific will enter the El Nino phase this autumn, bringing 18.8 typhoons to the Northwest Pacific, falling within the "normal to below-normal range."

Lu said that models predict that the probability of typhoons making landfall in Taiwan this year will be close to normal. It is estimated that there will be four to five typhoons that impact Taiwan directly, while the intensity of the typhoons arriving in Taiwan may be relatively stronger.

In terms of summer temperatures and rainfall, Lu said that the temperatures from July to September this year have a high probability of ranging from normal to high. However, Taiwan is expected to experience below-normal levels of rainfall.

In addition, Lu said the average temperature in May was 26.9 C, which is normal. However, in terms of distribution, the western half of the country saw higher temperatures than the eastern half.

Lu said that the average rainfall during this plum rain season was 382.7 millimeters, which falls within the normal to below-normal range.
typhoon
typhoons
typhoons in Taiwan
typhoon forecast
El Nino
typhoon season

RELATED ARTICLES

Tropical depression could strengthen into typhoon, bringing rain to Taiwan
Tropical depression could strengthen into typhoon, bringing rain to Taiwan
2023/06/06 20:12
Record bluefin catch at Taiwan's Xingang Harbor
Record bluefin catch at Taiwan's Xingang Harbor
2023/06/06 15:24
Taiwan donates US$200,000 to Guam for post-typhoon reconstruction
Taiwan donates US$200,000 to Guam for post-typhoon reconstruction
2023/06/02 19:43
Severe Tropical Storm Mawar brings last wave of rain to north Taiwan
Severe Tropical Storm Mawar brings last wave of rain to north Taiwan
2023/06/01 10:38
Typhoon Mawar disrupts Taiwan-Okinawa air traffic
Typhoon Mawar disrupts Taiwan-Okinawa air traffic
2023/05/31 19:21