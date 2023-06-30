64% of Americans favor recognition of Taiwan independence

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest poll conducted by Rasmussen shows that 64% of likely U.S. voters are in favor of recognizing Taiwan as an independent country that is not part of China.

On Monday (June 26), the U.S. polling firm Rasmussen Reports released the results of its latest telephone and online survey. When asked, "How do you rate the way President Joe Biden is handling issues related to China," 64% of respondents believe the U.S. "should officially recognize Taiwan as an independent nation, separate from China."

Only 14% of respondents opposed Washington recognizing Taiwan's independence, while 22% were unsure. In terms of response by party affiliation, 62% of Democrats, 71% of Republicans, and 58% of independent voters backed U.S. recognition of Taiwan, while only 13% of Democrats, 11% of Republicans, and 17% of independents were opposed.

However, only 34% of poll participants believe Biden has handled issues related to China well or excellently, and 48% have a bad opinion of his handling of the issue. While 58% of Democrats think Biden has done a good or excellent job on China, only 13% of Republicans and 29% of independents agree.

A majority of Republicans (79%) and independents (53%) rate Biden's performance on China unfavorably, as do 15% of Democrats.

In addition, most voters anticipate that China will invade Taiwan at some point in the near future, but they are divided on the best U.S. military response. Of the respondents, 37% supported the use of force by the U.S. to defend Taiwan, 31% opposed it, and 32% were unsure.

A higher percentage of Republicans (42%) believe that China is very likely to invade Taiwan by force than Democrats (24%) and independent voters (29%).

The survey was conducted from June 20-22 on 1,046 likely U.S. voters. It had a sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points with a confidence level of 95%.