AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/06/30 12:12
Fisherwomen and men pull in a net of fish off the coast of Chuao, Venezuela, early Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Some women are joining a family tradition ...
Men dance during the annual Pride march in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
A broad-snouted caiman floats in the waters of the Piratininga Alfredo Sirkis Waterfront Park that uses natural techniques for grouping aquatic plants...
People light candles at midnight around the Legislative Palace on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 military coup, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, June...
Puerto Rico's Brian Afanador competes in the men's table tennis singles final round against Cuba's Andy Pereira at the Central American and Caribbean ...
Photos of clients of Beyond Roots, a private enterprise that includes a clothing store, a beauty salon specializing in afro hair and various other cul...
Indigenous celebrate the "Inti Raymi," or Sun Festival in Cotacachi, Ecuador, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as ...
A contestant waits to compete in the Miss Cholita Pacena 2023 beauty pageant in Valle de La Luna on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, June 23,...
People watch the water level of the Mapocho River rise during a heavy rainfall, in downtown Santiago, Chile, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Esteban ...
Artist Preta Queenb Rull performs during an LGBT+ artistic show entitled "Noite das Estrelas" or the Night of the Stars, at the Mare Favela complex, i...
Millonarios soccer fans get revved up prior to the start of the Colombian championship title match against Atletico Nacional, at El Campin stadium in ...

June 23-29, 2023

Venezuelans fish in the waters of the Caribbean, revelers celebrate Pride month in the Americas and a candlelight vigil in Uruguay commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1973 military coup. In sports, athletes compete in the Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photojournalist Fernando Llano in Mexico City.

