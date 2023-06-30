Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: North America

By Associated Press
2023/06/30 12:05
A couple watches the sun rise over the Atlantic Ocean, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Bal Harbour, Fla. A heat dome is spreading eastward from Texas and...
Clouds roll in over Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday,...
AnMarie Rodgers, right, and Jennifer Kanenaga kiss before kicking off San Francisco's Pride Parade as part of the Dykes on Bikes contingent on Sunday,...
Sasha Colby performs during the Mahu Magic drag show at the Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Pho...
Fans shield themselves from the sun during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Sunday, June 25, 2023...
Tubers float along the cool Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Meteorologists say scorching temperatures brought on by a he...
Lucas Harrington, 7, cools off in a mister at Kauffman Stadium as temperatures approach 100 degrees fahrenheit before a baseball game between the Kans...
A hot air balloon floats over vineyards, seen from a Napa Valley Aloft balloon, in Napa, Calif., Monday, June 19, 2023. This year, wine grapes are thr...
Sharday Miller, walks away holding extra bandages she received after having her skin treated at the Kensington Hospital wound care outreach van parked...
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson reacts as he is found not guilty on all charges at the Broward Count...
Incarcerated graduate Jose Catalan poses for photos after his graduation ceremony at Folsom State Prison in Folsom, Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023. Ca...
Christian Rodriguez walks among some of the 53 crosses that are part of a memorial at the site where officials found dozens of people dead in an aband...
Kelly Hitchcock closes an irrigation ditch just downriver from a bridge collapse at the Yellowstone River near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, ...
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicag...
Bronze medalist in the Junior Male Division Zihan Kong, of China, performs a Pas de Deux from "Children of the Stars" during the Awards Gala at Thalia...

A couple watches the sun rise over the Atlantic Ocean, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Bal Harbour, Fla. A heat dome is spreading eastward from Texas and...

Clouds roll in over Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday,...

AnMarie Rodgers, right, and Jennifer Kanenaga kiss before kicking off San Francisco's Pride Parade as part of the Dykes on Bikes contingent on Sunday,...

Sasha Colby performs during the Mahu Magic drag show at the Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Pho...

Fans shield themselves from the sun during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Sunday, June 25, 2023...

Tubers float along the cool Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Meteorologists say scorching temperatures brought on by a he...

Lucas Harrington, 7, cools off in a mister at Kauffman Stadium as temperatures approach 100 degrees fahrenheit before a baseball game between the Kans...

A hot air balloon floats over vineyards, seen from a Napa Valley Aloft balloon, in Napa, Calif., Monday, June 19, 2023. This year, wine grapes are thr...

Sharday Miller, walks away holding extra bandages she received after having her skin treated at the Kensington Hospital wound care outreach van parked...

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson reacts as he is found not guilty on all charges at the Broward Count...

Incarcerated graduate Jose Catalan poses for photos after his graduation ceremony at Folsom State Prison in Folsom, Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023. Ca...

Christian Rodriguez walks among some of the 53 crosses that are part of a memorial at the site where officials found dozens of people dead in an aband...

Kelly Hitchcock closes an irrigation ditch just downriver from a bridge collapse at the Yellowstone River near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, ...

A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicag...

Bronze medalist in the Junior Male Division Zihan Kong, of China, performs a Pas de Deux from "Children of the Stars" during the Awards Gala at Thalia...

JUNE 23 - 29, 2023

People try to cool off amid a heat wave across the country, revelers celebrate Pride with a kiss in San Francisco, and a prisoner attends a graduation ceremony in California.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com