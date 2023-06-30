Taiwan introduces more stringent traffic laws, 3-meter rule beefed up

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several new laws took effect Friday (June 30) in Taiwan, including higher fines for drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians and for dangerous driving.

Drivers who don't yield to pedestrians now face a maximum fine of NT$6,000 (US$192), three points deducted from their license and three hours of driver's education. Motor vehicles must stay at least three meters (10 feet) away from pedestrians. The public can report 13 violations, such as illegal parking on sidewalks, ETtoday reported.

The law also covers other intersections where pedestrians can cross, such as unmarked crossings. If a driver's failure to yield leads to injury or death, the fine will be doubled and their license will be suspended.

Pedestrian deaths in April increased by 47.6% compared with the same period last year, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said. Many incidents involved pedestrians crossing streets illegally, jaywalking, or using their phones while crossing.

Other violations that incur fines and driver's education include failing to stop for an officer and fleeing; allowing objects to fall from a vehicle; overloading cars; loading goods that exceed size regulations; and using non-automotive machinery such as cranes.

Novice drivers who get their license within one year will accumulate one demerit point for each traffic violation. If they get six points within one year, they must attend road safety training.

The period for accumulating demerit points has been extended from six months to one year. For every 12 points, the license will be suspended for two months.

Drivers can attend training at their own expense to offset up to two points within one year.

The maximum fine for driving a scooter or small car without a license has been increased from NT$12,000 to NT$24,000. Repeat offenders within five years will be fined the maximum amount, and their vehicle may be confiscated if they cause serious injury or death.

Drivers who lose their license due to drunk driving and continue to drive without a license will face a fine of NT$12,000 for scooters and small vehicles, and NT$40,000 for large vehicles.

Car owners who let unlicensed people drive their cars or scooters will have their license plates revoked.

Unlicensed drivers who refuse to stop or evade inspection will face increased penalties ranging from NT$15,000 to NT$45,000. Except for cases where a lifetime ban applies, the suspension period for causing serious injury or death while driving will be extended to four years.

The definition of serious speeding has been revised from exceeding the speed limit by 60 kilometers per hour to exceeding it by 40 kph. The upper limit of the fine for dangerous driving has been increased from NT$24,000 to NT$36,000.

Dangerous driving includes illegal U-turns, reversing and driving in the wrong direction on highways. The penalty may be increased by one-half if criminal responsibility is assessed.

The public can also report violations that endanger pedestrians, such as parking at public exits and entrances or in front of fire hydrants. Drivers should heed and yield to the sirens of emergency vehicles.